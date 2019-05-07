THE KNOT Comes to The Old Red Lion

Aiden is trying to bring his Argentinian fiancé to the UK, but their relationship is cracking under the weight of bureaucracy. After twenty years of marriage, Imran has just discovered his wife cheating and now has to endure a lengthy divorce process. Two men - different in age, ethnicity, and personality - face parallel struggles when it comes to making their marriages work. Told through funny and poignant monologues, Aiden and Imran share intertwining stories that confront an uncomfortable question: when is it worth untying the knot?

Based on the lived experiences of the actors themselves, The Knot is an intimate, personal and timely show that addresses themes of masculinity, Culture Clash and how the government can become too involved in our romantic lives. The Knot is performed by Caolán Dundon and Aiyaz Ahmed, & is written/directed by Dan Daniel. Transferring from its successful run at the Tristan Bates Theatre, the show received a great audience and critical reception.

Dan Daniel is an award-winning London-based director, writer and producer for both theatre and film. His short films, The Face of Chance (2015) and Web (2018) have been collectively accepted in to eight international film festivals, winning the Selby International Audience Award and the KCLSU Film Festival Best Short Film.

Caolán Dundon is an actor from Kildare, Ireland. He has appeared in All About Eva (2014), Savage (2013), and Promise (2013). Caolán also has extensive experience producing and directing socio-political work. Aiyaz Ahmed is represented by Lee Morgan and has starred in over 63 film and theatre productions. These include both commercial, film and television productions. Examples include Transformers: The Last Knight, Poison and Pyaar at Artsdepot, and Being Ernest by The Tamarind Theatre Company.





