THE ISLAND to Make World Premiere at The Mill at Sonning

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The Mill at Sonning has announced its 2027 season, led by Victoria Hislop's The Island, a brand-new musical adaptation of the international bestselling novel.

The production will be staged as a summer actor-musician musical directed by Joseph Pitcher, who was also at the helm of The Mill's award-winning Gypsy (2023 UK Theatre Award Winner for the Best Musical Production) and the recent acclaimed production of My Fair Lady.

The announcement was made at The Mill's Season Launch, where audiences were introduced to the new season through a live event featuring a recorded message from Victoria Hislop and a performance of End of the World from The Island, sung by Gabriella Garcia with live piano accompaniment.

The Island will sit at the centre of a season that includes Jeeves and Wooster: A Perfect Nonsense, Neil Simon's I Ought To Be In Pictures starring real-life father-and-daughter acting duo Bob Barrett (best known as Sacha Levy in the BBC One medical drama Holby City) and Francesca Barrett, Peter Colley's I'll Be Back Before Midnight and Cole Porter's Kiss Me, Kate.

Co-Artistic Director Sally Hughes said: “The 2027 season reflects everything we want The Mill to be: warm, entertaining, ambitious and full of exceptional storytelling. We are especially proud to be announcing two musicals next year, including The Island, which represents a major step forward for The Mill as a producer.”

Co-Artistic Director Adam Rolston said: “The Island is not a project we see stopping at The Mill. We believe this piece has the potential to travel far beyond Sonning, and our ambition is a UK tour in 2028. It is a bold aim, but The Mill's first successful touring experience with Death Comes to Pemberley in 2025 showed us what is possible. A year ago we were talking about survival. Now we are talking about growth, national reach and long-term ambition. That is a remarkable shift, and it has only been possible because of the loyalty of our members, audiences and supporters.”

Mill regulars are being invited to register their interest in becoming a Founders Club member for The Island. Those who register will be invited to a special event, with date to be announced, where The Mill will share more about the project and the opportunity to invest in the show.

Alongside the 2027 programme, The Mill has announced changes to its ticketing structure, including reduced preview pricing for the first week of each production, a new Mill Saver rate for selected midweek performances, expanded group discounts of 15% for parties of 20 or more, and the continuation of existing Angels, Friends and Supporter discounts.

The Mill is also placing hospitality at the centre of its future plans through its partnership with Elegant Cuisine. Together, the organisations aim to develop The Mill not only as a theatre but as a riverside destination for food, celebrations and hospitality.

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