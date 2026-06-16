THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING OSCAR Will Come to Darlington Hippodrome

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Original Theatre and Reading Rep Theatre will bring Micheál Mac Liammóir's play The Importance of Being Oscar to Darlington Hippodrome from Tuesday 14 to Thursday 16 July.

Oscar Wilde became an icon on his death, but the life he lived was far more dramatic than anything he ever wrote. Oscar, his rise and fall, his glory and his devastation, is conjured back to life through his own words and those of his fiercest champion, the fabled Irish writer Micheál Mac Liammóir. We meet the man who lived and loved without compromise, whilst creating some of the most famous - and famously funny - plays still adored by millions today. Experience Oscar as you've never seen him before - real, raw, defiant.

The Importance of Being Oscar immerses audiences in a compelling journey through the loves and losses, successes and struggles of the man. It is a beautiful tribute to an icon of the world of theatre, liberally laced with Wilde's signature wit and wisdom and featuring excerpts of many of his best-loved works including An Ideal Husband, The Picture of Dorian Gray, The Importance of Being Earnest and The Ballad of Reading Gaol. This legendary play helped redefine our attitudes and appreciation of a man whose life became his work of art, and is returning for a limited UK tour ahead of a London run. This funny and fiercely moving show features a tour de force central performance from Alastair Whatley.

The Importance of Being Oscar runs at Darlington Hippodrome from Tuesday 14 to Thursday 16 July.

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