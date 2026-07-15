Full Cast Set For WE WILL ROCK YOU at Darlington Hippodrome

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Darlington Operatic Society has announced the full cast for its electrifying production of We Will Rock You, rocking the stage at Darlington Hippodrome from Wednesday 28 October to Saturday 7 November.

Featuring the unforgettable music of Queen and a larger-than-life story packed with rebellion, romance and rock ‘n’ roll, this much-loved musical promises to be one of the hottest tickets in the region this autumn.

Leading the cast are Luke Oldfield and Harrison Bateman, who will share the iconic role of dreamer and rebel Galileo, alongside Katie Wilson and Grace Mansfield as the fearless and feisty Scaramouche.

Taking command as the villainous Killer Queen is Rhiannon Walker, while Julian Cound stars as the ruthless corporate enforcer Khashoggi. Audience favourite Leighton Taylor-Jones will bring heart and humour to the role of Buddy.

The Bohemians are completed by Christian Brabin and Ben Connor, sharing the role of Brit, while Claire Willmer and Kate Williams share the role of Oz.

This principal line up is supported by a company of 43 of the region’s most talented performers playing various roles : Emma-Louise Dickinson, Charlotte Sisson, Eva Ferguson, Safah Alazzawi, Lucy Ivison, Ava King, Rachael Egan, Sophie Ruddick, Joseph Arnott, James Bearpark, Scott Edwards, Joe Connor, Baily Gascoigne, Steven Dunn, Cam Scriven, Jack Machin, Barry I’Anson, Scott Moody, Amy Fudali, Kirsty Furness, Freya Moir, Grace Fishwick, Faith Small, Lucy Stokle, Hannah Teasdale, Amy Lyons, Katherine Marton, Mia Povey, Adele McNally, Natalie Robson, Zoe Ballamy, Kyra Batty, Ali Bailey, Annika Hornby, Susy Slater, Jenny Woodgate, Lisa-Marie Watson, Danielle Stone, Niamh Heatley, Delroy Witbeen, Phil Bargewell, Liam Goodman and Darrien Wright.

DarlingtonOS Chair Eddie Taylor Jones said: “We are absolutely delighted to reveal the cast for the DarlingtonOS production of We Will Rock You. With a company of 54 talented performers, this production perfectly reflects the strength and vibrancy of our society. It’s especially exciting to welcome seven people making their debut with us, while 32 of the cast were not part of our most recent production, bringing a wonderful mix of fresh talent alongside many familiar faces. I can’t wait to see Director Jo Hand bring her fresh vision to this iconic musical, supported by the outstanding musical leadership of Steven Hood and his band. Together, they promise to deliver a high-energy production that captures the spirit, humour and unforgettable music of Queen. We can’t wait to share it with audiences this autumn.”

Director and Choreographer Jo Hand said: “From the moment auditions began, we knew this production was going to be something special. The talent, energy and passion on display has been phenomenal, and we have assembled an outstanding cast ready to do justice to this iconic show. Audiences can expect huge vocals, high-octane choreography and an incredible celebration of Queen’s legendary music.”

Musical Director Steven Hood added: “Queen’s catalogue is one of the most exciting challenges a musical theatre company can take on. This cast has risen to that challenge brilliantly. The harmonies, musicianship and vocal power we’re already hearing in rehearsals are outstanding, and I know audiences will be blown away.”

Packed with 24 of Queen’s biggest hits, including Bohemian Rhapsody, Don’t Stop Me Now, Somebody to Love, We Are The Champions, Radio Ga Ga and, of course, We Will Rock You, this spectacular musical is guaranteed to have audiences rocking in their seats from start to finish.

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