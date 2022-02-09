THE GRUFFALO Comes to Warrington in June

The Julia Donaldson family favourite will be brought to Parr Hall's stage by children's theatre specialists Tall Stories

One of the best loved stories for young children is to be brought to life on Parr Hall's stage.

The Gruffalo will be stomping into Warrington for four shows on Friday and Saturday, 10 and 11 June.

Children's theatre specialists Tall Stories will be transforming the Palmyra Square concert hall into the 'deep, dark wood' for a magical, musical adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's classic picture book.

Join Mouse as a search for hazelnuts becomes an unexpected and daring adventure to outwit the cunning Fox, eccentric old Owl and high-spirited Snake.

Will the story of the terrifying Gruffalo save Mouse from ending up as dinner for these hungry woodland creatures? After all, there's no such thing as a Gruffalo - is there?

With original songs, big laughs and monstrous fun, The Gruffalo is brought to life with charming puppetry and colourful costumes and sets and is suitable for kids aged three and over and their grown-ups.

The original and multi award-winning Gruffalo picture book has sold more than 13.5 million copies and has been translated into 57 languages.

Tall Stories' stage adaptation premiered in the UK in 2001 and has since performed in 16 countries and five continents - including twice at Sydney Opera House, twice on Broadway, 10 West End seasons and once at the National Theatre.

The theatre company, which has almost 25 years of experience producing kids' shows, has worked with Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler on a number of other productions including The Gruffalo's Child, The Snail and The Whale, Room on the Broom and The Smeds and The Smoos.

The Gruffalo is at Parr Hall on 10 and 11 June. Tickets are on sale now. Visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org/whats-on/the-gruffalo or call the box office on 01925 442345.