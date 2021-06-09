THE GREAT TRICKSTER CHAMPIONSHIP Begins Streaming June 19

Theatre and Dance at Wayne will presents its summer Theatre for Young Audience digital series "The Great Trickster Championship" premiering on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

This digital mini-series consists of three episodes, premiering one at a time beginning on June 19th. Episodes will be approximately 15-20 minutes long. Each episode is pre-recorded and contains audience participation with its young audience. This silly series teaches children to appreciate and respect new people and cultures.

There is a great drought and the entire world is very worried. There's a legend that there is still water on top of Prankster Mountain, but a grumpy god named Shango protects it and will only let the wittiest and cleverest pass. So, six of the world's greatest tricksters climb Prankster Mountain to bring back water for their villages.

Juan Pusong from the Philippines, Loki from Norway, Eshu from Nigeria, Kuma Lisa from Bulgaria, Nanabozho from Michigamme, and Anansi from Ghana all come to climb prankster mountain but when they run into Shango he whisks them all away to participate in a competition to prove which of them is worthy of his water. Let the Great Trickster Championship commence!

"This show is important for children because it exposes them to some of the rich folklore of the world that they may not be exposed to otherwise. The Great Trickster Championship could be a gateway for kids to learn more about the world and it's beautiful array of cultures!" says Devon Redmond, the playwright and deviser.

Artistic Director, LaRaisha Dionne says that the show is special because audiences have a chance to "learn about the connected nature of our myths and stories and meet some new interpretations of characters you've seen before. This is fun content for the whole family that shares a powerful message of what is possible when we work together."

Tickets are free, only registration is required. To watch, register at https://theatreanddance.wayne.edu/tyaregister.