THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK Extends Livestream

Bristol will be going into Tier 3 when lockdown ends on Wednesday, which means there will be no live audience watching Wise Children broadcast Kneehigh's The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk from Bristol Old Vic at the end of this week. But, as a gift to audiences still locked down round the country, and due to incredible demand for tickets for the live streams, the three companies today announce an extension to the show's run. From today, Monday 30 November, the production can purchased in advance and watched at any time from 11 - 18 December 2020.

The production reunites the original cast Marc Antolin (Marc Chagall) and Audrey Brisson (Bella Chagall) with musicians Ian Ross and James Gow, with performances broadcast live to audience's homes nationally and globally. To buy tickets for the livestreamed digital tour, 3 - 5 December, or to access the show on demand, 11 - 18 December, please visit www.wisechildrendigital.com.

Emma Rice said today, "Tickets for the live broadcasts of The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk have been selling like hot piroshki, so, with the news that Bristol will be placed in tier 3 after lockdown, we've decided to make the show available on-demand for one extra week. It won't be live (like the broadcasts on 3rd, 4th and 5th Dec) but it does mean you can watch it at whatever time suits you. So, what you might lose in the jeopardy of the live event, you will gain in glorious flexibility and independence! The on-demand shows also deliciously coincide with Hanukkah, so why not take the opportunity to light the candles, snuggle up and immerse yourself in the wonderful world of one of the most famous (and romantic) Jewish artists? I carry this show in my heart and I want as many people as possible to enjoy the moving, healing and hopeful magic of The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk."

Tom Morris, Artistic Director of Bristol Old Vic, also commented, "These are mad times for theatre. But whatever tier they put us in, we are determined to entertain Bristol this Christmas. So we're delighted to announce this new release of the on-demand edition of The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk. And don't worry, live audiences will be back at Bristol Old Vic as soon as we can legally welcome you. We are fighting like cats for that, I can assure you! And in the meantime, what could be more delicious than running yourself a piping hot bath, pouring a Russian cocktail (alcohol free or heady), lighting a candle, and watching The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk."

Mike Shepherd and Carl Grose, Artistic Directors of Kneehigh, added "We're delighted to be working with Wise Children and Bristol Old Vic to bring this glorious show back to life. We want as many of you as possible to share in this with us, especially at the moment where we've had too few opportunities to come together. What a thrill it is to work with Emma again, to help her tell this incredible story, and to offer the live-streamed production for a week (after the shows themselves). Come one, come all, no matter your time-zone, no matter what tier level you're in! It's waiting for you. The beautiful Flying Lovers of Vitebsk - a soaring, delicate love letter for our times."

Perhaps you've seen them floating over a Russian village? Or perhaps you've seen her toppling forward, arms full of wild flowers, as he arches above her head and steals a kiss.

Meet Marc and Bella Chagall-the flying lovers of Vitebsk! Partners in life and on canvas, Marc and Bella are immortalised as the picture of romance. But whilst on canvas they flew, in life they walked through some of the most devastating times in history.

Implementing a COVID-secure procedure, the company will each have a Coronavirus test before forming a bubble in Bristol. These rigorous measures mean that they will be able to perform the show without social distancing.

Theatres across the UK and USA are selling tickets to their audiences, with partners including Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse, York Theatre Royal, Oxford Playhouse, The Lowry, Edinburgh's Festival Theatre, Shoreditch Town Hall, Wilton's Music Hall, Warwick Arts Centre, Spoleto Festival USA, Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts and NYU Skirball.

The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk was originally produced by Kneehigh and Bristol Old Vic.

The livestreamed digital tour takes place 3 - 5 December 2020. The production is available on demand 11 - 18 December 2020.

