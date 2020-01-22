THE FALL Will Open at The Hope Theatre in March

The Fall is a modern and darkly comic re-telling of John Milton's Paradise Lost, where the fear of Saw meets a twisted Romeo and Juliet. Reconfigured into a classic story of survival, Arensen explores the themes of desperation, loneliness, and falling - in love, apart and from grace. This multi-sensory tale of intrigue and deceit leaves you contemplating a simple choice: make a life together or attempt escape? Brand-new writing for 2020, The Fall locks the audience away with its characters, forcing them to question their own loyalties, build trust and consider the consequence of fate.

Deep in the half-light, where the rules of normality no longer apply, nothing is quite as it seems. From the depths of solitude, who will emerge?

The Fall opens at The Hope Theatre on March 17th, 2020 and runs every Tuesday to Saturday until April 4th, 2020.

WARNING: This show contains references to sexual assault on a minor, strong language, scenes of imprisonment, drug use and violence.

About Luminaries Productions

The Luminaries is a new company, created in early 2019, and looking to earn its stripes. They've written and produced a radio drama called The Divine Comedy, dir. Paul Schlesinger, but moved on to the realm of theatre. In order to bring 'The Fall' to life, they partnered with Glynne Steele and his avant-garde workshop 'Dangerosity'. The Luminaries believe in putting the audience first, and providing them with dangerous, raw and original theatrical experiences.

CAST

Monica Young (Ellie)

Oliver Lintott (Sebastian)

Olivia Gosling (Lilith)

PRODUCTION TEAM

Thomas Arensen (writer)

Glynne Steele (director)

Charlotte Potter (production manager)

Steve Lowe (lighting design)

Tom Sarrazin (sound design)

Links for social media and websites

thefallplay.co.uk

www.facebook.com/luminariesproductions/

twitter.com/LuminariesP

luminariesproducti.wixsite.com/

https://www.instagram.com/luminariesproductions/

INFORMATION

Venue:

The Hope Theatre, 207 Upper Street, London N1 1RL

Dates:

17th March 2020 until April 4th 2020, not including Mondays or Sundays

Times:

19:30 (Running time 1 hour 20, no interval)

Tickets:

£15 / £12 concessions





