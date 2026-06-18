THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE Musical to Play Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

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The Roald Dahl Story Company has arrived in Wolverhampton for the wickedly funny family musical based on Roald Dahl's The Enormous Crocodile playing at the Grand Theatre this week until Sunday 21 June.

To celebrate the show's opening, cast members Jordan Eskeisa as Humpy Rumpy the Hippopotamus, Precious Abimbola as Trunky the Elephant, Chelsea Da Silva as The Enormous Crocodile, Ciara Hudson as Roly Poly Bird and Marienella Phillips as Muggle Wump the Monkey posed outside Wolverhampton Grand Theatre following the opening performance which was seen by nearly 1000 schoolchildren.

'For my lunch today I would like… a nice juicy little child!' The Enormous Crocodile is weaving his way through the jungle in search of delicious little fingers and squidgy podgy knees... Only the other jungle creatures can foil his secret plans and clever tricks, but they're going to have to find a large amount of courage to stop this greedy brute.

This mischievous musical based on Roald Dahl's snappy book has toe-tapping tunes by Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab, a rib-tickling book and lyrics by Suhayla El-Bushra, and additional music and lyrics by Tom Brady. Developed and directed by Emily Lim, it features a menagerie of puppets by co-director and puppetry designer Toby Olié, with set and costume design by Fly Davis, puppetry co-designed and supervised by Daisy Beattie, casting by Annelie Powell CDG, choreography by Vicki Igbokwe-Ozoagu, lighting by Jessica Hung Han Yun, and sound by Tom Gibbons. Associate directed by Tash Holway & Blythe Stewart and Associate Puppetry directed by Michael Jean-Marain.

Originally co-produced by Roald Dahl Story Company, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and Leeds Playhouse. The Enormous Crocodile the Musical was developed by Roald Dahl Story Company, Emily Lim, Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab, Suhayla El-Bushra and Tom Brady.

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