THE DOLCE VITA Comes to Newcastle This Week

The performance is on Friday, 18th August.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

The cast and creatives for the premier workshop of west end composer Stuart Brayson's musical, THE DOLCE VITA at the prestigious Tyne Theatre has now been confirmed.

This brand new musical, set in Newcastle in 1965, will feature Aaron Hastings, Sally Forster, Jade Leigh Hewitt and Michael Skoyles in the prominent roles.

The ensemble will feature David Hardy, Nicola Bricknell, Jake Marshall, Estelle Denison French, Jonny Larman, Kyra Lea, David Patrick, Steph Peacock and Anna Marya-Smith

Musical direction from Jenni Watson, Orchestrations by Jack Elsden and directed by Sonia Hernandez.

Narration will be provided by Alan Wright.

Book, music & lyrics by Stuart Brayson (FROM HERE TO ETERNITY)

The workshop of The Dolce Vita will take place at the grade 1 listed Tyne Theatre and Opera House in Newcastle on Friday, 18th August. Produced by Tyne Theatre Productions.

'I am overjoyed that the magnificent Tyne Theatre in my hometown of Newcastle will play host for the first ever version of 'The Dolce Vita'. Big new homegrown musicals like this are pretty rare these days. It's a lovely story; set in such a wonderful period, the north east of England in the 'swinging' 60s. The musical is rich with exciting characters, a fascinating casino/nightclub backdrop with two contrasting young love stories. It's about aspiration, dreams and Fridays nights. It's such a lot of fun. A real rollercoaster. I do hope everyone enjoys the brand new score. I think it has something for everyone. It was a total dream to write. We've such a brilliant team and talented cast on board for the workshop, I just can't wait to see it all burst into life' -Stuart Brayson-Composer



Recommended For You