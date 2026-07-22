THE COMEDY LAB to Return for Third Edition at Tara Theatre with Brown Sauce

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Following the success of its first two editions, BROWN SAUCE, the leading London-based monthly comedy club for South Asian comedy, has announced the return of its collaboration with Tara Theatre for the third edition of The Comedy Lab. Taking place on Saturday 17th October 2026, this special event continues its mission of discovering, mentoring and showcasing the next generation of South Asian comedic talent through a unique combination of professional development and live performance.

Continuing its commitment to nurturing emerging South Asian comedy talent, The Comedy Lab offers aspiring comedians the opportunity to take part in a free one-day comedy workshop in London, led by established comedians and industry mentors. The intensive workshop helps participants hone their stand-up skills, develop their unique comedic voices, and build confidence on stage, before culminating in a ticketed showcase performance where participants perform a five-minute set alongside an acclaimed comedy headliner. Previous editions have featured acclaimed comedians Ahir Shah and Nish Kumar as both mentors and showcase headliners.

Established in 2021, BROWN SAUCE is a monthly South Asian comedy night in central London that combines top-tier comedy with a commitment to giving back. Renowned for its bold, spicy humour, the night brings together established stars and rising voices from across the UK comedy scene. Since its launch, it has become a leading platform for South Asian comedic talent, with past performers including Eshaan Akbar, Shabaz Ali, Nish Kumar, Mawaan Rizwan, Sindhu Vee, Shazia Mirza, Atsuko Okatsuka, Ria Lina, Kiran Deol, Bilal Zafar, Fatiha El-Ghorri and Joshua Bethania. Beyond the stage, Brown Sauce has raised thousands for charitable causes and partnered with leading cultural organisations, including a sold-out collaboration with Dishoom and Theatre Royal Stratford East as part of the venue's South Asian Summer festival.

“Seeing comedians from our previous Comedy Lab cohorts become regular performers on the comedy circuit has been such a dream. We're proud to have played a small part in their journey, and we're equally proud to continue supporting the next generation of South Asian comedy talent alongside Tara Theatre. We can't wait to welcome our next cohort.” Says Sharlin Jahan, founder of Brown Sauce.

A home for generations of South Asian performers, writers, directors, musicians and choreographers, Tara Theatre is the UK's longest running global majority-led theatre company. As it approaches its 50th anniversary in 2027, Tara Theatre continues to create innovative, politically charged theatre, harnessing the power of co-creation and exploring the complexities of our world through a South Asian lens.

Natasha Kathi-Chandra, Artistic Director and Joint CEO of Tara Theatre said, “We're so excited to be teaming up with Brown Sauce for the third year running. As we approach our 50th year, platforming the next generation of South Asian comedians feels fitting, with an evening built on new talent, sharp storytelling and a lot of joy. Tara Theatre has spent five decades making space for new voices, and comedy is one of the boldest, funniest ways to do that.”

Limited spots are available for The Comedy Lab, and aspiring comedians are encouraged to apply before the deadline of Monday, 31st August. Successful applicants will be notified week commencing Monday 14th September, and the workshop and showcase will take place on Saturday, 17th October. Eligibility criteria include being of South Asian background and having 0-1 years of experience on the comedy scene.

The headliner for the evening showcase event will be revealed shortly, with tickets for the event being available via the Tara Theatre website.

To apply for the workshop and secure your chance to be part of the showcase event, please visit: https://taratheatre.com/news/the-comedy-lab-returns-brown-sauce-tara-theatre-reunite-for-third-edition/

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