THE COMEBACK Will Return For A Limited Run This Summer

The Comeback is the debut play from The Pin's award-winning Ben Ashenden and Alex Owen. Its mix of hilarity, emotional heart and irresistible charm offers the perfect escapism for audiences of all ages. The Comeback first opened to rave reviews in December 2020, before being shut down after just 9 performances due to the government-enforced national lockdown. Now, the producers and creative team are delighted to bring back The Comeback for a limited 3-week run at the Noël Coward Theatre this July.

The Comeback, tells the story of two double acts fighting to wrest control of the most chaotic, farcical and high-stakes gig of their respective careers. Directed by Emily Burns, The Comeback promises to bring heart-warming joy and laughter to the Noël Coward Theatre this summer.

Up-and-coming comics Alex and Ben have been booked in the warm-up spot for a beloved but fading double act's comeback tour. Neither duo is delighted to be playing to a sparse crowd in a sleepy, seaside town, but when it's revealed that a Hollywood director is in the audience, both acts glimpse a final chance for their big break. Cue sabotage, mistaken identity and full on farcical mayhem, as the performance descends into a desperate battle for the limelight. With the action alternating between offstage and on, and the tone between Noises Off and Morecambe and Wise's old-school charm, this is a warm-hearted, joyful, and dazzlingly funny new comedy.

Each night Ashenden and Owen will be joined on stage by a surprise celebrity guest star playing a cameo role in the production.

The production will be staged in a Covid safe environment following current government advice, with audiences adhering to social distancing guidelines; and in line with Society of London Theatre's See It Safely campaign.

Tickets for the production which will run at the Noël Coward Theatre July 7th - 25th will be available from April 30th at www.thecomebackcomedy.co.uk.