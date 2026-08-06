THE CHOIR OF MAN Will Come to Storyhouse Chester in August

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Olivier Award-nominated West End and international hit musical The Choir of Man will come to Chester this month as part of its inaugural UK tour. The live show is set to rock Storyhouse from Tuesday 18 to Saturday 22 August 2026. Tickets cost from £33 for Storyhouse Members.

The Choir of Man is the best trip to your local you will ever have. Here, a cast of nine (extra)ordinary guys combine beautiful harmonies and foot-stomping singalongs with worldclass tap dance and soulful storytelling.

Featuring hits from artists such as Queen, Luther Vandross, Sia, Paul Simon, Adele, Avicii, Guns & Roses and Katy Perry – to name just a few, this uplifting celebration of community and friendship offers something for everyone. Including free beer!

The Choir of Man has previously played three sold-out seasons at the Sydney Opera House and multiple sold-out US and European tours. It started its West End journey at the Arts Theatre in 2021 where it enjoyed more than 1,000 performances with many sold-out shows and an Olivier Award nomination for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play. In 2023, it announced partnerships with suicide prevention charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) and in 2025 came together with Signature Brew as the show's official alcohol-free beer partner.

The show was created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay, and is directed by Nic Doodson with musical supervision, vocal arrangements and orchestrations by Jack Blume, movement direction and choreography by FREDDIE HUDDLESTON, monologues written by BEN NORRIS, scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen, costume design and co-scenic design by Verity Sadler, sound design by Sten Severson and casting by Debbie O'Brien.

The UK tour is produced by HH Productions, Nic Doodson, Andrew Kay, Global Creative and Kenny Wax.

Creator and director Nic Doodson says: “It's a huge moment for us to launch The Choir of Man's very first UK tour. It's incredible to see how far the show has come from our start at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2017 and now, after more than four years in London's West End, Olivier Award recognition and multiple tours across Europe, Australia and the US, it feels incredibly special to finally be taking the show on the road at home. Bringing our pub to audiences across the UK has always been a dream.”

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