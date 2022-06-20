THE BLACK BLUES BROTHERS Adds Dates to UK Tour

After a sell-out, five-star run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2019 and worldwide touring dates, demand in the UK has been so great that new dates have been added to the UK tour of The Black Blues Brothers. The autumn tour will follow a month long run at the Edinburgh Fringe before these amazing Kenyan acrobats travel the length and breadth of the country leaving audiences speechless and smiling.

This incredible troupe of acrobats have dazzled audiences around the world performing for Pope Francis at the Vatican and the British Royal Family at the Royal Variety Show. If you haven't seen them before, now is the moment to catch them in this spellbinding acrobatic tribute to the legendary cult movie, The Blues Brothers.

Set in a nightclub, reminiscent of the Cotton Club, a vintage radio blasts out nostalgic '80s hits from the film's iconic score, including Gimme Some Lovin', Sweet Home Chicago and Soul Man. As the barman and waiters transform into performers, the acrobats perform jaw-dropping balancing acts, high-octane drumming, a fire-laced limbo routine and extraordinary human pyramids! Using every chair, table and coat rack available, The Black Blues Brothers brings together contemporary circus and musical comedy in a spectacular night out for all the family. Everybody needs someone to love, and The Black Blues Brothers need you, you and you to get up and get down with them!

This exciting acrobatic ensemble trained at the Sarakasi Trust in Nairobi, a trust that teaches acrobatics and dance to the youth in Nairobi and surrounding areas. The Sarakasi Trust presents the best of Kenyan creativity and empowers trainees and contracted artists by giving them tools to manage their craft and careers. There they met Alexander Sunny, Circus Historian and Professor of History of the Circus and Street Performances, with whom they created this original and mind-blowing show.

The Black Blues Brothers has been acclaimed by over a quarter of a million people in Europe alone, in more than 200 cities. The troupe was named as the best acrobatic theatre show at the Adelaide Fringe by the Australian newspaper, The Advertiser.

The fearlessness in their tumbles and hand balances, the ease with which they fly and flip into the air, then plunge to the floor speaks of years of focussed training. [...] Into our hearts. (The Scotsman).

Tickets are available from individual theatre websites which can be accessed via www.blackbluesbrothers.live

Tour Dates

1st September Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

2nd September Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

3rd September New Theatre, Peterborough

4th September Beck Theatre, Hayes

6th September Lyceum Theatre, Crewe

7th September New Theatre Royal, Lincoln

9th -10th September Forum Theatre, Billingham

11th September Lichfield Garrick

13th September G Live, Guildford

14th September Cheltenham Town Hall

15th September Swansea Grand Theatre

17th September Poole Lighthouse

18th September Queen's Theatre, Barnstaple Queens

20th September Epsom Playhouse

22nd September The Apex, Bury St Edmunds

23rd September Harlow Playhouse

24th September Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

29th September St George's Hall, Bradford

30th September The Coro, Ulverston

2nd October Alexandra Palace, London

3rd October The Orchard Theatre, Dartford

5th - 6th October The Redgrave Theatre, Bristol

7th - 8th October MAST Mayflower Studios, Southampton

9th October Shanklin Theatre, Isle of Wight

11th October De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill on Sea

12th October The Central Theatre, Chatham

13th October Watersmeet, Rickmansworth

14th October The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough

16th October Pavilion Theatre, Worthing

17th October Wyvern Theatre, Swindon

19th October Theatre Royal Wakefield

21st October The Courtyard, Hereford

22nd October Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe

23rd October Norwich Theatre Royal

26th October Buxton Opera House

27th - 29th October The Lowry, Salford

