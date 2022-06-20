THE BLACK BLUES BROTHERS Adds Dates to UK Tour
The autumn tour will follow a month long run at the Edinburgh Fringe.
After a sell-out, five-star run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2019 and worldwide touring dates, demand in the UK has been so great that new dates have been added to the UK tour of The Black Blues Brothers. The autumn tour will follow a month long run at the Edinburgh Fringe before these amazing Kenyan acrobats travel the length and breadth of the country leaving audiences speechless and smiling.
This incredible troupe of acrobats have dazzled audiences around the world performing for Pope Francis at the Vatican and the British Royal Family at the Royal Variety Show. If you haven't seen them before, now is the moment to catch them in this spellbinding acrobatic tribute to the legendary cult movie, The Blues Brothers.
Set in a nightclub, reminiscent of the Cotton Club, a vintage radio blasts out nostalgic '80s hits from the film's iconic score, including Gimme Some Lovin', Sweet Home Chicago and Soul Man. As the barman and waiters transform into performers, the acrobats perform jaw-dropping balancing acts, high-octane drumming, a fire-laced limbo routine and extraordinary human pyramids! Using every chair, table and coat rack available, The Black Blues Brothers brings together contemporary circus and musical comedy in a spectacular night out for all the family. Everybody needs someone to love, and The Black Blues Brothers need you, you and you to get up and get down with them!
This exciting acrobatic ensemble trained at the Sarakasi Trust in Nairobi, a trust that teaches acrobatics and dance to the youth in Nairobi and surrounding areas. The Sarakasi Trust presents the best of Kenyan creativity and empowers trainees and contracted artists by giving them tools to manage their craft and careers. There they met Alexander Sunny, Circus Historian and Professor of History of the Circus and Street Performances, with whom they created this original and mind-blowing show.
The Black Blues Brothers has been acclaimed by over a quarter of a million people in Europe alone, in more than 200 cities. The troupe was named as the best acrobatic theatre show at the Adelaide Fringe by the Australian newspaper, The Advertiser.
The fearlessness in their tumbles and hand balances, the ease with which they fly and flip into the air, then plunge to the floor speaks of years of focussed training. [...] Into our hearts. (The Scotsman).
Tickets are available from individual theatre websites which can be accessed via www.blackbluesbrothers.live
Tour Dates
1st September Belgrade Theatre, Coventry
2nd September Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
3rd September New Theatre, Peterborough
https://newtheatre-peterborough.com/
4th September Beck Theatre, Hayes
https://becktheatre.org.uk/Online/default.asp
6th September Lyceum Theatre, Crewe
https://crewelyceum.co.uk/Online/whatson
7th September New Theatre Royal, Lincoln
https://www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk/
9th -10th September Forum Theatre, Billingham
https://forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk/
11th September Lichfield Garrick
https://www.lichfieldgarrick.com/
13th September G Live, Guildford
https://glive.co.uk/Online/whatson-allevents
14th September Cheltenham Town Hall
https://www.cheltenhamtownhall.org.uk/
15th September Swansea Grand Theatre
https://www.swanseagrand.co.uk/
17th September Poole Lighthouse
https://www.lighthousepoole.co.uk/
18th September Queen's Theatre, Barnstaple Queens
https://www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/
20th September Epsom Playhouse
https://www.epsomplayhouse.co.uk/
22nd September The Apex, Bury St Edmunds
23rd September Harlow Playhouse
https://harlowplayhouse.co.uk/
24th September Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
https://www.grandtheatre.co.uk/
29th September St George's Hall, Bradford
https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/venues/st-georges-hall
30th September The Coro, Ulverston
2nd October Alexandra Palace, London
https://www.alexandrapalace.com/
3rd October The Orchard Theatre, Dartford
https://orchardtheatre.co.uk/Online/whatson
5th - 6th October The Redgrave Theatre, Bristol
7th - 8th October MAST Mayflower Studios, Southampton
https://www.mayflowerstudios.org.uk
9th October Shanklin Theatre, Isle of Wight
https://www.shanklintheatre.com/
11th October De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill on Sea
12th October The Central Theatre, Chatham
https://www.medwayticketslive.co.uk/the-central-theatre
13th October Watersmeet, Rickmansworth
14th October The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough
https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/castle-theatre
16th October Pavilion Theatre, Worthing
17th October Wyvern Theatre, Swindon
https://swindontheatres.co.uk/Online/whatson-allevents
19th October Theatre Royal Wakefield
https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/
21st October The Courtyard, Hereford
22nd October Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe
https://wycombeswan.co.uk/Online/default.asp
23rd October Norwich Theatre Royal
26th October Buxton Opera House
https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/
27th - 29th October The Lowry, Salford