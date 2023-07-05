THE BIG AFTERNOON Returns This Month

Returning this summer by popular demand, The New Wolsey Theatre in collaboration with Suffolk Refugee Support presents The Big Afternoon on Saturday 22 July 2023 from 2-4pm. Bring a picnic and relax with family and friends in the sunshine as you enjoy a FREE summer celebration of street theatre, arts and crafts, live music, sweet treats and so much more for all ages.

The afternoon kicks off with upbeat live music from Ben Brown, lead singer of the Manningtree-based band Dingus Khan. He will be followed by the glorious sound of the Ipswich Youth Steel Band, managed by former Aswad band member, Trevor Jones. Unscene Suffolk Choir, an innovative community theatre and music project for visually impaired adults, will then be performing much-loved popular songs and musical theatre favourites.

There will be poetry readings from young people from the Achievers Supplementary School, a not-for-profit company in Ipswich that offers extra tuition for children who speak English as an additional language. The young people will read their poetry in their first language. Also on a poetry note, Dean Parkin will chat to the audience throughout the afternoon collecting words, music and images, before creating a spoken word piece to perform for them. Dean will perform his piece towards the end of the event.

The Black Eagles, presented by Fool’s Paradise, will round off the Stage Entertainment by combining breath-taking acrobatic skills and energetic dance with an uplifting African musical soundtrack.

Alongside the main stage performances, David the Magician and Mind Reader will be roaming performing tricks and mind games, Suffolk Refugee Support be offering free sweet treats and a chance to meet their team, and Rock Paper Scissors will run a free arts and crafts stand for children. There will also be a face painter for children (and their grown-ups).

Tony Casement, organiser and Head of Creative Communities at New Wolsey Theatre, said: “After the success of last year’s event we’re excited to be working with Suffolk Refugee Support again to present an afternoon of free entertainment for local people to enjoy. They’ll be performers from just up the road and from the other side of the world, and I think it’s that mix of influences that makes The Big Afternoon such a special event for all the different communities of Ipswich.”

To book tickets, visit the New Wolsey Theatre website: Click Here or call the Box Office on 01473 295900. This is a free and open event. Booking a ticket does not guarantee your admittance, but does help the venue to anticipate numbers. The priority is everyone's safety and enjoyment; if the capacity limit for the site is reached entry may be restricted. This is an alcohol-free event.