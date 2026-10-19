THE BACCHAE to Tour UK with Company of Wolves

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Following a successful Scottish tour, Glasgow's acclaimed Company of Wolves will embark on a 10-venue UK tour this spring with their fiery physical retelling of The Bacchae. Reworking Euripides' ancient Greek tragedy, first performed in Athens in 405BC, The Bacchae is a powerful solo performance bringing to life the myth of Dionysos, the untamed god of theatre, wine and hedonism, through storytelling, movement and ancient song. The tour will run Tuesday 2nd March – Saturday 24th April 2027.

Written and performed by Ewan Downie (Julius Caesar, Achilles, Company of Wolves), The Bacchae sees him embody five characters from Greek mythology, multi-rolling as Dionysus, his father Zeus, his mother Semele, her sister Agave and Agave's son Pentheus, King of Thebes. With original songs by Ewan Downie and Anna Porubcansky (UNBECOMING, UK tour; Seven Hungers, The Barn Banchory), The Bacchae challenges conventional boundaries of gender and identity, taking audiences on a transformative journey from rejection and vengeance to rebirth.

The Bacchae is the final work directed by the late choreographer and creative director Ian Spink (A Mouthful of Birds, Young Vic; Petruska, Scottish Ballet), co-founder of the renowned dance company Second Stride, the first British contemporary dance company to tour the US. Spink was a significant creative influence on both The Bacchae and Downie's previous solo work, Achilles (Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2018), and his legacy remains central to the production.

This rendition of the show is also being directed by Heather Knudtsen (The Believers are but Brothers, UK tour; Illegal, Scandal Theatre) and has been developed closely with the School of Classics at the University of St Andrews and Ancient Greek specialist Dr Michael Carroll. The creative team also includes set and Costume Designer Alisa Kalyanova (Supposing by Zinnie Harris, Traverse Theatre; Die Fledermaus, Opera Bohemia), sound designer Anna Porubcansky (UNBECOMING, UK tour; Seven Hungers, The Barn Banchory) and lighting designer Katharine Williams (Walk with Me, Bloomsbury Festival; Maggie & Me, The Enemy, National Theatre of Scotland).

Lead Artist and co-Artistic Director Ewan Downie comments, 'I first fell in love with this story 30 years ago, so making this show has been a long time coming. The story of a god who is so upset when he's rejected that he takes terrifying and bloody revenge, has always rung true.

After reaching a huge range of audiences, from local to international, at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2025, and then touring to 13 venues Scotland-wide over Spring 2026, I'm delighted to now have the opportunity to take this show to people all across England.

Since we first made the show in 2023 it has only become more relevant, more urgent: in a time of relentless division, The Bacchae looks at what pushing others away costs, and what it might take for us to be whole again.'

TOUR DATES

2nd – 6th March 2026 — Omnibus Theatre, 1 Clapham Common North Side, London SW4 0QW — https://www.omnibus-clapham.org/

9th March 2026 — Warwick Arts Centre, University of Warwick, Coventry CV4 7FD — https://www.warwickartscentre.co.uk/

11th March 2026 — Lichfield Garrick, Castle Dyke, Lichfield WS13 6HR — https://www.lichfieldgarrick.com/

12th March 2026 — Nottingham Playhouse, Wellington Circus, Nottingham NG1 5AF — https://nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/

17th March 2026 — The Place Theatre, Bradgate Road, Bedford MK40 3DE — https://www.theplacebedford.org.uk/

18th March 2026 — The Garage, 14 Chapel Field N, Norwich NR2 1NY — https://www.thegarage.org.uk/

20th April 2026 — Mercury Theatre, Balkerne Gate, Colchester CO1 1PT — https://www.mercurytheatre.co.uk/

22nd April 2026 — Midlands Arts Centre, Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham B12 9QH — https://macbirmingham.co.uk/

24th April 2026 — Slung Low, Crosby Street, Holbeck, Leeds, LS11 9RQ — https://www.slunglow.org/

Further venue to be announced soon

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 17 Hrs 30 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a UK Regional News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming