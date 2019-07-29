THAT'LL BE THE DAY Returns To Worthing

Back by ever-growing popular demand, get ready to party as the UK's favourite Rock & Roll variety production returns with another chance to see its latest most popular show! That'll be the Day will be at the Pavilion Theatre on Saturday 21st September 2019 at 7:30pm.



Prepare for a nostalgia extravaganza as the UK's No.1 Rock & Roll variety production returns with the BEST OF THAT'LL BE THE DAY!



This very special edition of the show presents the most popularly requested songs, impressions and comic sketches from over 33 years of touring!



Featuring smash hits from the 50s, 60s, 70s & 80s this is a throwback evening of brilliant entertainment that guarantees to have you on your feet and dancing in the aisles before the night is over! Complete with stunning costumes and incredible LIVE music performances, we guarantee you'll be on your feet and dancing in the aisles before the night is over. Welcome to the golden age of popular music... revived!



Early booking is advised as this ever-popular show attracts a big audience of music lovers ready to party!



"To maintain the level of success, both in audience reaction and box office over such a long time only goes to confirm what is often written, TBTD is indeed a phenomenon in Showbiz that cast, crew, Derek and myself can be proud of." Trevor Payne



Tickets for That'll be the Day are £27 and are available to purchase from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.







