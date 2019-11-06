TANGO FIRE Will Embark on 2020 UK Tour

Following its 7th sold-out season at Sadler's Wells Peacock Theatre in London's West End, Andrew Kay presents the phenomenal, award-winning Tango Fire, which returns to tour the UK from 12 February to 2 March 2020.



Starring internationally renowned Argentinean Tango superstars German Cornejo and Gisela Galeassi, who are joined by a cast of extraordinary Tango dancers, including World Tango Champions, this is a fiery and explosive journey through the history of authentic Argentine Tango.

Six incredible couples show off some of the speediest footwork and tightest twirling in the business, while demonstrating their individual styles, accompanied by the astonishing Tango Fuego Quartet, playing live music on stage from Tango's most famous composers, including Piazzolla, Pugliese and Gardel, this is a sizzling, sensual show guaranteed to make pulses race.

The six couples are German Cornejo and Gisela Galeassi, Sebastian Alvarez and Victoria Saudelli, Marcos Roberts and Louise Junqueira Malucelli, Ezequiel Lopez and Camila Alegre, Julio Seffino and Carla Dominguez, and Esteban Simon and Marilu Leopardi.

German Corenjo's past choreography experience includes Immortal Tango (2016), Tango Inferno - The Fire Within (under the Musical Direction of Lisandro Adrover, 2010/2011), Mission Tango Show (2007) and Tango Dance Premium (2007).

Choreography and wardrobe design by German Cornejo, with lighting design by Nick Jemicz.

Tango Fire is produced by Andrew Kay.

12 February Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry 0247 652 4524

www.warwickartscentre.co.uk

13 February Royal & Derngate, Northampton 01604 624811

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

14 February Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells 01892 530613

www.assemblyhalltheatre.co.uk

15 February The Orchard Theatre, Dartford 01322 220000

www.orchardtheatre.co.uk

17 February Alban Arena, St Albans 01727 844488

www.alban-arena.co.uk

18 February Darlington Hippodrome 01325 405405

www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

19 February St George's Hall, Bradford 01274 432000

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

20 February Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham 0115 989 5555

www.trch.co.uk

22 February Liverpool Philharmonic Hall 0151 709 3789

www.liverpoolphil.com

23 February Grand Theatre, Blackpool 01253 290 190

www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk

24 February Festival Theatre, Edinburgh 0131 529 6000

www.capitaltheatres.com

26 February Hull New Theatre 01482 300 306

www.hulltheatres.co.uk

27 February Sage Gateshead, Gateshead 0191 443 4661

www.sagegateshead.com

29 February Grand Theatre, Swansea 01792 475715

www.swanseagrand.co.uk

1 March Forum Theatre, Malvern 01684 892277

www.malvern-theatres.co.uk

2 March Theatre Royal Brighton 0844 871 7650*

atgtickets.com/brighton

*Booking fees apply. Calls cost up to 7p per minute, plus your phone company's access charge.





