TAKE OFF YOUR CORNFLAKES to be Presented at the White Bear Theatre

Tom loves a laugh! But it's no joke when he can't even remember where he's parked the car... let alone the biscuits. Fortunately, his loving wife Trish comes to the rescue...again!

When Tom is diagnosed with early on-set dementia at only 53, life changes dramatically for them both as they navigate the unpredictable years they have left together. Searingly funny without a hint of self-pity, this visceral play about a subject that touches us all smashes through the boundaries of what it means to care and how we truly love...

Mark Lockyer's moving adaptation of this absurdly normal story, poignantly asks us how do we keep dancing when the music between us starts to fade?

Having played to sell-out audiences across Ireland in 2019 this critically acclaimed play receives its UK premiere this summer at the White Bear Theatre.

Mark Lockyer (adaptation/performer): His career spans over three decades and includes leading roles at The National Theatre, The Royal Shakespeare Company, The Old Vic, The Young Vic, and The Royal Court. Notable roles include Iago in Othello for the EET, Subtle in The Alchemist for the RSC, and Lockyer has just finished playing The Devil in a film of Stravinsky's The Soldiers Tale with The Halle Orchestra, Manchester conducted by Sir Mark Elder. His hit show Living with The Lights On sold out at The Young Vic, and along with his second play, Keep on Walking Federico, both shows have toured the UK twice, and enjoyed sell-out runs in Helsinki, Barcelona, and Madrid. This adaptation of Take Off Your Cornflakes continues Mark's blossoming career as writer and performer.

Michael Kingsbury (director): His credits include Ying Tong (West Yorkshire Playhouse and transfer to The Ambassador's), In Lambeth, (Southwark Playhouse), States Of Shock (BAC Main House), The Divided Laing (Arcola), and Verity Bargate Award winning This Other Eden (Soho Theatre). His writing work includes Seduced (Finborough Theatre) and Contact.Com (Park 200).

DETAILS:

Cast and Crew

Starring Mark Lockyer

Written by Rose Henderson and Pat Nolan

Adapted by Mark Lockyer

Directed by Michael Kingsbury

2nd - 12th June 2021

Monday - Saturday 7pm

Saturday Matinee 2pm

Tickets

£16 (£12 Concessions)

Box Office

www.whitebeartheatre.co.uk/whatson/Take-Off-Your-Cornflakes