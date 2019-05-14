Summer Starts with Live Music at the Belgrade Theatre

The Belgrade Theatre will be helping audiences get into the holiday spirit this June as some of the UK's hottest tribute artists head to Coventry in another exciting live music line-up.

The party starts on Wednesday 5 June, with Some Guys Have All The Luck - The Rod Stewart Story, celebrating 50 years since the release of Rod's first album in 1969. Experienced frontman Paul Metcalfe takes listeners on a musical journey through Rod's impressive career, capturing the energy, showmanship and charisma of the man himself. Now in its fourth year, this authentic production combines spectacular visuals with an impeccable live band, performing hits ranging from Maggie May to Handbags and Gladrags, and from Baby Jane to Twisting the Night Away.

Then in Friday 7 June, the UK Pink Floyd Experience is back with eight top-flight musicians and a world-class crew, working together to recreate the unique atmosphere of a Pink Floyd performance. Featuring over two hours of songs from across the band's groundbreaking 50-year back catalogue, accompanied by video projection and a stunning light show, this spellbinding concert promises a night to remember for fans of all ages.

Finally on Saturday 8 June, acclaimed performer Brooklyn Creed takes to the stage in Hello Again - The Story of Neil Diamond. From the Bang Years right up until the present day, this evocative show covers Neil Diamond's fifty glittering years in the business, blending video and narration with outstanding vocals and musicianship that are guaranteed to get you singing along with classics like Forever in Blue Jeans, Rosie and Sweet Caroline.

Tickets to all of these shows and more are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055, or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where prices are cheaper.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories