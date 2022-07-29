Summer Lineup Announced For Liverpool's Epstein Theatre

Liverpool's Epstein Theatre is gearing up for an exciting Summer season with plenty going on for all the family.

The venue reopened in October 2021 under new management, and has since continued to make its mark upon returning to the Liverpool theatre scene.

The Epstein Theatre is Grade II Listed and located in the heart of Liverpool city centre, it was named after the legendary gay Beatles' manager and 'Fifth Beatle' Brian Epstein.

New for Summer 2022, the team are introducing Epstein Theatre Tours and Epstein Youth Theatre Workshops.

The line-up also includes comedian Pauline Daniels, singer Ray Quinn, Pop Princesses tribute show, The Bitters Everton FC-themed comedy, Ricky Tomlinson variety show, and singer Beryl Marsden.

In October 2021, a new team took the helm at the historic venue. Epstein Entertainments Ltd is a joint venture between Liverpool producers Bill Elms, Artistic and Communications Director; Chantelle Nolan, Artistic and Operations Director; and Regal Entertainments Ltd Company Director Jane Joseph. Earlier this month, Anthony Proctor began his new role as the venue's Theatre Manager and Programmer.

Epstein Theatre Tours start on Tuesday 2 August, and will run each Tuesday and Wednesday throughout August until 31 August, tours last 30 minutes and run at 11am, 1pm, and 3pm. This is a rare chance to experience the historic venue from a brand new perspective. Visitors are invited to step inside the iconic auditorium for an access all areas behind-the-scenes guided tour, where they will follow in the footsteps of remarkable acts from throughout history.

The tours will dive into an important era of the Liverpool theatrical landscape, and guests will discover stories of the fascinating characters who have taken centre stage at the venue. Tours will finish in the Epstein Bar, where complimentary tea or coffee will be served. Theatre Manager Anthony Proctor will host the 1pm tours. Tours are priced at £5 or £7 for the Manager Tour.

Epstein Youth Theatre Workshops run for one week in August, and are a chance for youngsters aged between eight and 16 to develop their creative skills this Summer. The workshops run between Monday 22 August and Friday 26 August, daily between 10am and 4pm. The project is run in conjunction with Kitchen Sink Live production company.

Across the five days, the group will be given the opportunity to devise original authentic theatre at The Epstein to share with friends and family. Workshops will focus on the performing arts, with youngsters being given the platform to further their skills acting, writing, ensemble movement, music, poetry, and spoken word. They will then share their work with their guests on the final day. The cost is £150 per child, with a sibling discount.

The Summer programme at The Epstein also includes live comedy, music, and variety.

Epstein Theatre Manager Anthony Proctor commented: "The Summer months are notoriously quieter for theatres - but we're bucking the trend here at The Epstein in Liverpool, as we have a fantastic programme lined-up packed with music, comedy, variety, and family fun. It really is Liverpool on stage!

"We're also very excited to announce the brand new Theatre Tours and the return of the much-loved Epstein Youth Theatre. These will both help to further develop our offer to visitors and theatregoers of all ages. Theatre is for everyone, and we cannot wait to throw open our doors and encourage everyone to use The Epstein in lots of new ways. I'm looking forward to welcoming visitors to The Epstein for the behind-the-scenes tour, we have plenty of wonderful stories to share. Come and join us to experience the theatre in a whole new way."

Comedian, actor, and singer Pauline Daniels presents her new live show - Get Me Before The Crematorium Does - on Saturday 30 July at 7.30pm. She was described as a "joyous performer" by the late great Sir Ken Dodd OBE. With her unique brand of humour and fabulous vocals, she is sure to have audiences rolling in the aisles with laughter. Pauline is well-known for her roles in the UK Tour of Calendar Girls stage show; The Comedians; Shirley Valentine; Bread; Brookside; The Street; Wogan; Liverpool Live Radio; and Ricky Tomlinson's Laughter Show.

Ray Quinn returns to The Epstein on Friday 5 August with his King Of Swing show at 7.30pm. This concert spectacular celebrates the timeless music and tells the incredible story of the world-famous Rat Pack - led by bona fide star of swing music Ray Quinn. Ray's debut album My Way, features songs from this golden era - and entered the UK album chart at Number One. It sold 127,000 copies in the first week before being certified as Platinum for selling 250,000 worldwide. Artists celebrated include Sammy Davis Jnr, Dean Martin and, of course, Frank Sinatra.

Pop Princesses on Sunday 14 August at 2pm. This is a magical children's pop concert with a big difference - the fairytale Princesses become the pop stars. The soundtrack features hits from a whole host of chart favourites including Little Mix, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Meghan Trainor, and internet sensation Jojo Siwa. Limited seats available.

A comedy for the Evertonian Blues, The Bitters is on Thursday 18 August and Friday 19 August, at 7.30pm. The show tells the story of Pete, Steph and Wally, all true Blues. They absolutely love their club but they're frustrated by their lack of success - and they're the club's biggest critics. The last thing they want to see is the Red side of the city take on another Champions League Final. They choose to spend the evening in Pete's man cave watching all-time great Everton games while isolated from all things Liverpool FC - but their peaceful night is interrupted by the local Priest. A must-see for football fans of all allegiances.

Enjoy an afternoon of fabulous entertainment at Ricky's Royale Variety Show: Comedy And Music Extravaganza on Sunday 21 August 2022 at 2.30pm. The monthly show is brought to The Epstein by actor and comedy legend Ricky Tomlinson and Asa Murphy Productions, and features some of the best cabaret entertainers from across the region. This time, Chris 'Elvis' Clayton tops the bill with his Memphis Boys band, with support from country music singer Louise Rogan, comedy from Lennie Anderson, with soprano Sophie Clarke. The show is co-hosted by Ricky Tomlinson and Asa Murphy.

It's 60 years since singer Beryl Marsden first performed at Liverpool's original world-famous iconic Cavern Club. Now joined by special guests, Beryl steps onto The Epstein stage to perform one of her final public concerts - a show not to be missed. Beryl Marsden In Concert: Celebrating 60 Years Of Music is on Saturday 27 August at 7.30pm. Beryl first hit the Merseybeat scene in 1962 as one of the only successful female singers at the time, and she went on to support The Beatles on their last UK tour in 1965. The show coincides with International Beatle Week in Liverpool. Hosted by Billy Butler, special guests include Merseybeat singer Karl Terry, actor and singer Daniel Taylor, musical theatre star Gillian Hardie, and American singer Ralph Kluseman.

The Epstein Theatre Box Office open hours are now suspended for the Summer. It will be open for one hour before a performance for in-person bookings on performance days only.

Tickets for all shows can be booked online through The Epstein website www.epsteintheatre.co.uk