Studio 3 Arts Presents THE RIGHT TO RECORD

A new audio art work commissioned by Studio 3 Arts in Barking and Dagenham and created by sound artist Hannah Kemp-Welch has led to a commitment from the Government that will make a huge positive difference to disabled people applying for personal independent payment (PIP).

The Right to Record project highlights the hardship many people face when being assessed for PIP, made all the more challenging by the rules that have been in place around recording face-to-face assessments.

Studio 3 Arts is a non-profit organisation that brings artists and local communities together for creative and social change, making challenging and relevant work that responds to the barriers preventing arts participation. Their scope of work includes stage and commission theatre, dance, music and exhibitions. In 2020, Studio 3 Arts' Young Producers commissioned artist Hannah Kemp-Welch to create a new piece of public art in East London. Over 6 months Hannah worked with five local residents who have experienced long term ill health or disabilities. With moving personal testimonies Hannah's audio programme documents their efforts to fight for change which has developed into an action group to raise awareness of this issue and lobby for change.

Studio 3 Arts and Hannah Kemp-Welch are proud to announce that as of February 2021, The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has finally agreed that all disabled people in the UK being assessed for personal independence payment (PIP) will now be able to have their face-to-face assessments recorded. Listen to the premiere of Hannah's audio art work on Resonance FM on Tuesday 9th March at 10pm. It will then be streamed online, visit www.studio3arts.org.uk/the-right-to-record

Liza Vallance, Artistic Director and CEO of Studio 3 Arts said: 'This moment truly demonstrates the power of art as a vehicle for change. I'm so proud that Studio 3 Arts has played a part in making this happen - creating a space to hear from and be led by local people with experience of the PIP assessment system. As someone with a chronic condition and my own experience of navigating the system, I am personally honoured to be able to stand alongside Hannah and our group and say - we made this happen.'

The project started last year; whilst buying a cassette player Hannah made an unusual discovery - online reviews of tape recorders were not written by retro tech geeks but by disabled people, sharing stories of their benefits assessments. Hannah learned that claimants were only allowed to record their PIP assessments on audio cassette which she found shocking in 2021. This appalling discovery instigated The Right to Record campaign.

Hannah Kemp-Welch said: 'With the support of Studio 3 Arts, I've been able to work with people who have been affected by unjust processes within the benefits system, formed an action group and lobbied the Government to change the rules. I'm delighted we now have a written commitment from the Government to uphold the Equality Act which is being breached by this process. It has been a privilege to work with Barking & Dagenham residents who also believe that art can be used for positive social change. They have bravely shared their testimonies to fight against injustice - all power to them.'

Hannah Kemp-Welch is a sound artist who works with community groups to compose audio projects comprising audio installations, radio broadcasts and online artworks. She also creates zines to document research for new audiences. Hannah has exhibited at Barbican, Tate Britain and Tate Modern in the UK and internationally. She is 2021 recipient of the Art in the Archive bursary and currently working with the Women's Art Library and Feminist Review.

When PIP was introduced in 2012, replacing Disability Living Allowance, eligibility for social security payments was assessed by a private firm called the Independent Assessment Service (formally Atos Healthcare). Complaints about these assessments have received media attention, with a Disability News Service investigation reporting that assessors 'lied, ignored written evidence and dishonestly reported the results of physical examinations'. 73% of those who were refused PIP eventually won their case when taken to tribunal. Evidence of what takes place at the assessment is therefore crucial for disabled people. Yet the Department for Work and Pensions rule was that assessments may only be recorded on CD or cassette tape. The claimant must provide two devices for this purpose, and simultaneously record the assessment on both, giving one of the CDs or tapes to the assessor immediately after the appointment. This equipment costs approximately £120, which has been a financial barrier to most claimants.

Further information on The Right to Record: https://www.studio3arts.org.uk/the-right-to-record https://www.sound-art-hannah.com/right-to-record.