Strictly Star Ian Waite Waltzes Into Worthing Panto

Worthing Theatres have announced that Strictly Come Dancing favourite Ian Waite will star as Dandini in their magical family pantomime, Cinderella, at the Pavilion Theatre this Christmas.



Ian shot to fame as a Strictly professional dancer back in 2004. Joining the BBC's flagship family entertainment show in series 2, he became an instant hit with viewers who were won over by his enthusiasm, humour and sense of fun.



Ian reached the Strictly finals twice during his time on the show, finishing as runner up with Olympic gold medallist, Denise Lewis, after being narrowly pipped to the post by Jill Halfpenny and Darren Bennett in Season 2 and coming in 3rd place with presenter Zoe Ball in Season 3 which saw England Cricketer Darren Gough and Lilia Kopylova lift the coveted Glitterball Trophy.



As part of the Strictly family, Ian competed in 6 seasons, 3 Christmas Specials and appeared for a further 2 seasons as both a choreographer and featured dancer in the Strictly Showdancers electrifying group performances. Since 2011 Ian has presented his own segment on Strictly's hugely popular sister show, It Takes Two. Waite's Wednesday Warm-Up gives fans a sneak peek (and Ian's expert take) on Strictly rehearsals and has become cult viewing for Strictly fans who love seeing the on-screen chemistry and witty repartee between Ian and his former dance partner, Zoe Ball.



Starting dance lessons at the age of 10, Ian quickly rose through the ranks of British Ballroom dance, winning the title of European Latin American Champion by the age of 17 and going on to represent England in numerous World and European Championships. Ian is still delighting audiences and is about to embark upon a UK tour of The Ballroom Boys with fellow former Strictly pro and Argentine Tango legend, Vincent Simone.



Cinderella marks Ian's pantomime debut as he takes on the role of the Prince's cheeky but charming aide-de-campe, Dandini. Pantomime Producer Paul Holman said: "Ian is loved by audiences young and old for his warmth, wit and, of course, fabulous dancing. I have no doubt he will bring all the shine and sparkle of Strictly to Prince Charming's glittering ballroom this Christmas."



Last year's Worthing Panto has been nominated for Pantomime of the Year at the prestigious Great British Pantomime Awards and this year's offering, Cinderella, promises to be more spectacular than ever before with an all-star cast, breathtaking special effects along with spell-binding costumes and scenery and all the well-loved traditions of pantomime guaranteed to excite the whole family this Christmas.



Cinderella runs at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing from Friday 29 November 2019 to Sunday 5 January 2020. Tickets start from £12, with an Early Bird offer of £1 off all tickets available until 19 July.



Golden Week runs from Saturday 30 November to Friday 6 December with all tickets priced between £12 to £18. All evening performances during Golden Week will be followed by a cast meet and greet with photo opportunities plus a free programme for all ticket holders. Tickets are on sale now via www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or at the Box Office on 01903 206 206.



Please note Ian Waite will not be performing on Saturday 14 December (2pm & 6.30pm) and Tuesday 17 December (10.15am).





