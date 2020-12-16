Stream.theatre Announces Season of Online Theatre, Dance, and Concerts

Online venue stream.theatre has announced a packed season of productions over the festive period and into the new year including streamed and on demand content from feature length musical theatre, plays and dance, to a special selection of concerts and pantomimes for all the family.

stream.theatre will present 11 exclusive, brand new shows this Christmas, many of which have been filmed this month! From classic titles like Sasha Regan's All Male Pirates of Penzance (captured this month from the West End's Palace Theatre) to a less than typical pantomime, Potted Panto, (captured this month at the Garrick Theatre) to brilliant children's theatre like The Elf Who Was Scared of Christmas (captured this month at Charing Cross Theatre).

Four productions are raising money for brilliant causes this Christmas too: The Ceremony, a new play by Catherine Tyldesley (Acting For Others, Leeds Heritage Theatres, Theatre Artists Fund), We Need a Little Christmas (Shelter, Crisis at Christmas) A Christmas Wish (Acting For Others) and Christmas With The Stars (Children with Cancer UK).

The new platform offers a digital stage for Arts organisation, producers, and artists to record, stream and host a wide variety of new pay-per-view streaming content. Visit www.stream.theatre for full information.