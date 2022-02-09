Strange Fish Theatre Company to Present DEV'S ARMY

Strange Fish Theatre Company will present Dev's Army by Stuart D. Lee, directed by Helen Niland, designed by Phil Newman, with lighting by Amy Daniels and sound design by Paul Freeman.

The show will be presented Tuesday 8th to Saturday 19th March 2022 at The Bread and Roses Theatre, Clapham & Thursday 24th March at The London Irish Centre, Camden.

Helen Niland directs Stuart D Lee's Dev's Army, a whip-smart comedy set during a seminal time in Irish history.

It's 1940 and as war moves ever closer to the neutral Ireland's shores, three members of the Local Defence Force keep watch from the Dublin coast, armed only with a pistol with one bullet and a bicycle with one wheel. When a stranger suddenly appears at their remote look-out post, stakes are raised and loyalties questioned in this dark comedy that combines the wit of Sean O'Casey with the thrill of film noir.

2022 is the centenary of the formation of the Irish State, Strange Fish Theatre Co present Dev's Army, a comedy that examines the first major foreign policy decision the nascent nation made independent of British rule namely, to remain a neutral country for the duration World War II.

Stuart D. Lee is an Irish-born writer. He has had several plays produced in both the UK and internationally. He won the Oxford Playhouse Competition ('The Attic' and 'Never Tell Them', 2007 and 2008), Dev's Army was his seventh play and won the Galway Theatre Festival New Writing Competition (2010); the 'Manchester Forever' Manchester Fringe (2011); and the 'Best New Writing' award at the Buxton Fringe (2011). It was also shortlisted for the Welsh Drama Competition (2010) and the Oxford Playhouse Short Play Competition (2010).

Cast: Nick Danan (BBC's WPC 56, ITV's Innocent, RSC's Lieutenant of Inishmore), Eoin McAndrew (Quick Comedies, BBC Radio Ulster), Niamh Finlay (The Wonder - with Ciaran Hinds, Doctors) and Paul Murphy (Interconnected, Aisha)

For more information visit: https://www.strangefishtheatre.com/