Storyhouse Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The Storyhouse's anticipated production of A Christmas Carol will open at 7pm on Wednesday 2 December and run until 17 January.

The show, which has been written and directed by Storyhouse's Artistic Director Alex Clifton, will play to around 200 per night around the theatre's more intimate thrust stage - around 40% of normal capacity, to allow for social distancing. To compensate, there are over 60 shows on sale.

Andrew Bentley, Storyhouse CEO said:

"We're over the moon to opening and to finally have some certainty over Christmas. It's bittersweet though as many of our colleagues across the country will now face cancelling shows in Tier 3 areas, some of the UK's favourite regional theatres are on that list. We've been saying that theatres should be open for their communities, and this shows how hard that really is, in this climate. Actors and freelancers will be hit again by this.

We told our customers in Liverpool and Wales in particular that we would hold seats back for when they were allowed to come, that despite the overwhelming demand we are facing. We've been good for that promise and, today have released previously held back seats for every show, only for customers in Liverpool, the Wirral and in Warrington. Unfortunately however, there is still no clarity on Welsh travel across the border.

It's our privilege and our joy to be staging a show this Christmas, we are one of the lucky ones. Storyhouse was the country's first theatre to open after lockdown and we learnt a lot about staging shows in this climate, in the summer, with a 33-date run of A Comedy of Errors. That sold out in a week and we know how much a little taste of normal means to the country. We're proud to be playing our part. Bring on the tinsel"

Shows for A Christmas Carol, run without an interval to avoid toilet queues, 100% of the theatre's air is fresh, and the venue is cleaned and ventilated between shows.

Tickets are on sale now, at storyhouse.com. Storyhouse Members discounts apply- join now for £4 a month.

