Stockrooom Announces the World Premiere of DEAD AIR

Today, Stockrooom announced the world premiere of Dead Air a dark comedy set in the confined world of local commercial radio.

Written and produced by the writers' room Stockroom, a creative hub dedicated dedicated to script creation and a radical new approach to playwriting, the action of Dead Air takes place at Peaks FM, Buxton's favourite radio station which finds itself is in trouble after years of funding cuts and the loss of everyone's favourite DJ, George.

Lucy, the determined Station Manager, must save the station from a hostile takeover by Ramparts Media. Central to her campaign, she is arranging a special performance of the cult '80s radio thriller, Detective Church and has even managed to convince Hollywood royalty, Dominic Jones, to return for one more performance. As things start to go awry live on air, Lucy begins to suspect sabotage, not unlike the sabotage that Detective Church is uncovering...

With the help of intern Bella and studio technician Paul, can Lucy keep the show on the road and save the Station? And will Detective Church catch this killer?

Directed by Stockroom's interim artistic director Debbie Hannan, Dead Air features Macadie Amoroso (Broken English - Bread & Roses Theatre, Blue Beneath My Skin - Sculptress Theatre/The Bunker Theatre) as Bella, Darren Hart (Cinderella - Kenneth Moore Theatre, Enterpiece - BBC) as Paul, Pearce Quigley (Manor - National Theatre, The Merry Wives of Windsor - Shakespeare's Globe) as Dominic and Nichola Thorpe (Coronation Street - ITV, The Importance of Being Earnest - English Theatre Company) as Lucy.

Stockroom is a writers room for theatre, and the Stockroom Artists produce new work for midscale stages around the country. It comprises a team of six diverse salaried theatre makers who pool their individual expertise to create new plays for audiences across the UK. The company partners theatres around the country to create shows that celebrate story and live experience. The Stockroom writers are Maheni Arthur, Georgia Crowther, Tonderai Munyevu, Vikki Stone, Isaac Tomiczek and Chris York.

Performance Details:

Stockroom Presents

DEAD AIR

By Stockroom

Riverside Studios

101 Queen Caroline Street

Hammersmith

London

W6 9BN

Performances

Tuesday to Saturday

First performance: Thursday 7 April 2022

Final performance: Saturday 16 April 2022

Evenings 7.30pm

Saturday Matinees 2.30pm

Tickets

£20 (concessions £10)

Box office

https://riversidestudios.co.uk

boxoffice@riversidestudios.co.uk

020 8237 1010