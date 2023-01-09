Stockroom Teams Up With Four Major UK Regional Theatres For Three World Premieres In 2023

UK's writers' room for theatre, Stockroom confirms a slate of three new productions for 2023, which sees it team up with four leading venues across the UK. These productions constitute part of the company's previously announced evolution to focus on writer and script development and follows its recent loss of Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation status. Together, they demonstrate the breadth of work that the company produces and signify its intent and determination to continue as a leading force in UK theatre.

Kicking off, this January, Stockroom joins with Pitlochry Festival Theatre in Association with Naked Productions, to present the Sound Stage audio premiere of Blaccine First Dose - three new monologues which investigate the Black British community's relationship with the Covid-19 vaccine.

When the Covid-19 vaccine take up in the Black British community began to be speculated about in the media, three Black British writers Tonderai Munyevu Maheni Arthur and Isaac Tomiczek, who are members of the Stockroom writers room, became curious and started an urgent conversation. Blaccine First Dose is the result. Directed by Debbie Hannan the audio production takes listeners on a personal journey touching on complex realities through a series of three monologues.

Blaccine First Dose will be broadcast on Sound Stage on Thursday 12, 19 & 26 January at 7pm and will be available through www.pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com

In July, Stockroom joins forces with Liverpool Playhouse and Theatre Royal Plymouth to present a funked-up remix of Lewis Carrol's 1865 classic, Alice In Wonderland. With music by Vikki Stone and directed by former Stockroom Artistic Director Kate Wasserberg, the show presents a world where musical streams and digital dreams collide, in a riotous adventure for all the family!

When tech-savvy teen Alice tries to repair her dear Dad's much-loved old stereo, a slip of the screwdriver hurtles her into a strange new world. As the tape unravels, she meets a host of unlikely new friends and meets her musical match against the infamous Queen of Charts.

Alice In Wonderland runs at Liverpool Playhouse from 4 to 22 July.

As we enter into the autumn, Stockroom teams up with Liverpool's Royal Court Theatre to present the eagerly awaited James Graham stage adaptation of the seminal 1983 BBC TV series Alan Bleasdale's Boys From The Blackstuff.

This is 80s Liverpool. Chrissie, Loggo, George, Dixie and Yosser are used to hard work and providing for their families. But there is no work and there is no money. What are they supposed to do? Work harder, work longer, buy cheaper, spend less? They just need a chance.Life is tough but the lads can play the game. Find the jobs, avoid the 'sniffers' and see if you can have a laugh along the way.

Alan Bleasdale's Boy's From The Blackstuff will be directed by Kate Wasserberg and runs at Liverpool's Royal Court Theatre from 15 September to 28 October

