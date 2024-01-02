Stephen Joseph Theatre Seeks Planning Permission For Cinema Refurb

Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre is seeking planning permission to replace its heating and cooling systems and carry out an interior refurbishment of its McCarthy auditorium, home to both live shows and regular cinema screenings.

The work will significantly improve the theatre's accessibility, sustainability and customer experience.

Executive Director Caroline Routh says: “We recently commissioned a report which identified that our air handling systems, installed when we moved into the former Odeon cinema in 1996, will reach end-of-life within the next three to five years.

“Replacing them will not only safeguard our operation, it will also help us towards our goal of becoming a net zero institution and improve our long-term financial stability through reduced energy bills, supporting North Yorkshire Council in its Route Map to Carbon Negative.”

The interior refurbishment aims to significantly improve accessibility in the McCarthy auditorium, which currently has limited wheelchair access. The proposed plans will provide access to the stage and wings; more toilets including an accessible one; a new bar, and increased seating opportunities at all levels.

The plans will also include a sympathetic redecoration of the auditorium, celebrating and enhancing the heritage of the 1930s Grade II listed building.

Caroline says: “These are hugely exciting plans for us. The SJT is an important cultural asset within a regenerating Scarborough and North Yorkshire.

“We're a key contributor to the town and county's tourism offer with an annual economic impact of £4.6million. Our work is also a vital community resource for Scarborough; we provide year-round creative opportunities for 30,000 people and each year give around 1,000 £1 tickets to those who may otherwise be unable to afford a trip to the theatre.

“Our community work helps young people, people with learning differences, people with physical disabilities and people within specific geographic communities.

“The entire project will take some time, as we're very keen to keep the building open and accessible as much as possible during the work. Obviously, we're at a very early stage – we're all working hard on plans to secure the necessary funding!”

