Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, Retains NPO Status In Latest Round Of Arts Council England Funding
For the three financial years from 2023 to 2026, the SJT will receive annual funding of £649,449 a year, the same amount it has received since 2020.
Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre has successfully retained its status as an Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation.
The funding is an investment in the town as well as the theatre, allowing it to continue working with local communities as well as providing a programme of entertaining and challenging theatre, film, music, comedy and more throughout the year.
The SJT's Joint Chief Executives, Paul Robinson and Caroline Routh, say: "We're very happy to have been recognised once again by Arts Council England.
"Standstill funding of course means that we will have some difficult choices to make, but we remain committed to creating and presenting an exciting programme of work, ensuring our audiences have access to a wide-range of high-quality performances throughout the year. We have ambitious plans to build on the work we have already done with children and young people, helping to address some of the issues that were created by long periods in lockdown and also creating pathways into a range of professional and non-professional opportunities.
"We will continue to feed into Scarborough's regeneration plans, looking to boost the town's economy with an enhanced year-round tourism and cultural offer. And we look forward to building relationships across all our communities and developing more opportunities to give everyone the chance to be creative."
"We'd also like to offer our congratulations to our Associate Company ARCADE, who have joined the group of local NPOs providing a world class offering across the borough."
Helen Boaden, chair of the Stephen Joseph Theatre board, says: "We are very grateful to Arts Council England for continuing their vital support to the SJT and look forward to serving our wonderful audiences, confident in their backing."
