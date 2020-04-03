Stay At Home Festival Hosts a Science Weekend

Following the popularity of the Stay At Home Festival Sunday Science Shambles, Robin Ince and those clever people at The Cosmic Shambles Network have decided to make this weekend a cornucopia of Science with shows for all generations.

The programme of shows is as follows:

Kids Science Club

Saturday - 11.00am

Dr Helen Czerski, Ginny Smith, Dr Michelle Dickinson, Dr Jamie Gallagher and Jonny Berliner

Science Shambles Q&A

Sunday - 3.00pm

Robin Ince, Dr Helen Czerski, Prof Jim Al-Khalili, Prof Chris Jackson and music from Helen Arney

COVID-19 Experts Panel

Sunday - 7.00pm

Hosted by Robin with Professor of Evolutionary Genetics Laurence Hurst, lecturer in Infectious Disease Mathematical Modelling Dr Ellen Brooks Pollock, Professor of Immunology Dan Davis, Professor of Biochemistry Edward Feil and more

Further information can be found at cosmicshambles.com/stayathome where it is also possible to find the regularly updated list of other forthcoming shows and events on The Network.

As with all the other events that are a part of The Stay At Home Festival each show will be free to watch but with a pay what you can option with any profits going to help performers and venues that are in the most need in these difficult times.





