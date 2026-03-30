State Ballet Of Georgia Will Return To London With A New Production of SWAN LAKE

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The internationally acclaimed State Ballet of Georgia, led by world‑renowned ballerina Nina Ananiashvili, will return to the London Coliseum following its 2024 season with a brand new production of Swan Lake. Performances will run 17 - 26 July.

Director of State Ballet of Georgia, Nina Ananiashvili said: ‘I am thrilled to bring our brand new production of Swan Lake to London following our hugely successful season two years ago. After serving the company since 2004 and touring worldwide, I felt it was time to reinvigorate our production. I have commissioned the famous Georgian artist David Monavardisashvili, to design the set, painted by hand in the traditional manner. Also new costumes are by Kirill Gaisin, who has a deep understanding of both ballet and the history of the period. I will rejuvenate the choreography to infuse fresh vitality into this enduring classic. We are all very excited to return to London for our summer season.'

From the first bars of Tchaikovsky's score, Swan Lake transports audiences into a world of enchantment. Prepare to be captivated by Prince Siegfried's love for the Swan Queen Odette and their battle against the evil sorcerer Rothbart, in this lavish staging of ballet's greatest love story.

Steeped in tradition, the State Ballet of Georgia is renowned for its exceptional dancing, sumptuous sets and glorious costumes. Under the artistic direction of Nina Ananiashvili, former prima ballerina with the Bolshoi, the “versatile and accomplished” dancers (The New York Times) bring this timeless masterpiece to life with power, precision, and emotional depth.

The company will be joined by principal dancers from some of the world's leading ballet companies at selected performances to be announced. All performances are accompanied by the Royal Ballet Sinfonia.

Based at the stunning Opera and Ballet State Theatre in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, this company of “versatile and accomplished” dancers (The New York Times) has soared under the bold artistic direction of world-renowned, Georgian-born former prima ballerina Nina Ananiashvili. Widely considered one of the all-time greats, Ananiashvili returned home to her native country in 2004 to lead the company.

Considered among the world's 10 best classical companies, with a tradition of 177 years, experience the sleek grace and physicality of classical ballet at its best with State Ballet of Georgia. The Sleeping Beauty's enthralling story, timeless score, and bravura choreography make this breathtakingly beautiful production a must-see show this summer.

A highlight of the London calendar for summer 2026, UK, Swan Lake opens at the London Coliseum on 17 July for a limited run with tickets going on general sale on 30 March.