Stage One Announces Regional Trainee Producer Placement Partners For 2022

Stage One is partnering with Birmingham Hippodrome, Hull Truck Theatre, MAST Mayflower Studios and Sheffield Theatres to deliver their Regional Trainee Producer Placement Scheme for 2022.

The Trainee Producer Placements offer aspiring producers a 12-month fixed term contract within an established production company or producing theatre. Stage One launched the National branch of this scheme in 2013 to increase communication and shared knowledge across the subsidised and commercial sectors. The placement not only benefits the producer but also the host theatre or organisation, as the producer becomes an additional member of the in house production team.

Since 2006, Stage One has facilitated 112 paid placements in West End commercial producing offices to 79 producers and 26 paid placements in Regional houses (launched 2013). 75% of participants in the placement scheme are still actively working in the theatre industry.

Joseph Smith, Chief Executive of Stage One, said: "We are pleased to be back delivering our Trainee Producer placement scheme now that theatre doors are open after the uncertainty of the last two years. This scheme will offer four emerging producers hands-on training and the opportunity to produce in-house productions, commercial tours and transfers, as well as immerse themselves in the daily activity of these busy organisations. In turn, we hope that the addition of a trainee producer can support the theatres with resources needed to plan commercial opportunities alongside building back their local audiences."