St Helens Theatre Royal Hosts Month of Music, Comedy, Dance & Family Entertainment

June at St Helens Theatre Royal promises an exciting action-packed month full of music, comedy, dance and family entertainment.

Regal Entertainments kick off the month with their hilarious, brand new comedy musical Achy Breaky Bride from Tuesday 4 - Saturday 8 June.

Featuring a star-studded cast including Radio City's Leanne Campbell, West End and Blood Brothers star Daniel Taylor and ITV Benidorm's Crissy Rock, this laugh out loud musical comedy features all the biggest country hits including Crazy, Rhinestone Cowboy, Jolene and Achy Breaky Heart and will have audiences rolling in the aisles laughing.

Direct from the West End, Dinosaur World Live will bring a roarsome interactive experience for all the family on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 June. Discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs including the Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus!

Enjoy the music of Pink Floyd as it was meant to be experienced when Wall Around The Moon - A Pink Floyd Tribute comes to St Helens on Saturday 15 June. This unmissable immersive performance will span the career of the acclaimed rock band.

House music fans can celebrate their favourite genre with Time Tunnel - A Journey Through House Music on Saturday 22 June. The event, raising money for Grassroots Suicide Prevention and the Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm) will include live performances from Kelly Llorena, Tina Cousins, Kym Sims, Blue Pearl and Matty Lopez with Tom Wilson.

Bringing the month to a sensational close on Friday 28 June, Strictly Comes Dancing favourites Ian Waite and Vincent Simone are joining forces for The Ballroom Boys. This night of high intensity entertainment will be packed with dances, songs and loads of banter!

Chantelle Nolan, Theatre Manager said: "We have an exciting month ahead at St Helens Theatre Royal with something for all! Our hilarious new comedy musical Achy Breaky Bride will have audiences roaring with laughter as well as plenty of memorable tunes they can sing and dance along to.

"Music fans are in for a treat with tribute to the renowned group Pink Floyd, as well as an unmissable charity night with some of the biggest names in House Music. The kids will be mesmerised when Dinosaur World Live comes to town, and we have two of Strictly's biggest stars closing the month."

For more information, please visit: www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com

Book in person at the Theatre Royal Box Office, Corporation Street, St. Helens, Merseyside WA10 1LQ (Mon-Sat 10am-5pm). Alternatively, call 01744 756 000 or log on to: www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories