St Helens Theatre Royal Announces Upcoming Lineup

St Helens Theatre Royal reopens its doors this month with the promise of a fantastic season of shows to welcome back live audiences.

The theatre returns from Monday 23 August, bringing brilliant entertainment back to the heart of St Helens through a packed programme of music, comedy and family fun.

And measures remain in place to ensure audiences can enjoy a Covid-safe experience, including hand sanitiser stations, a one-way system inside the building and a special new at-seat ordering app.

The doors reopen on 23 August with swashbuckling panto Treasure Island starring Grange Hill, EastEnders and Dancing on Ice star Todd Carty as pirate Long John Silver.

He will be joined by Theatre Royal favourite Reece Sibbald, playing Silly Billy, and Britain's Got Talent's Cal Herbert in a High Seas adventure.

Meanwhile superstar Geordie comedian Sarah Millican brings her new Bobby Dazzler of a live stand-up show to St Helens on 29 August as part of a new tour. Learn about what happens when your mouth seals shut, how to throw poo over a wall and find out how truly awful a floatation tank can actually be.

Are you ready to party? The join We Love Little Mix on 30 August. The show features four fabulous singers and dancers who capture the looks, sounds and dance moves of one of the UK's best-loved girl bands.

The ladies take centre stage too on 9 September with Here Come The Girls, which promises no fewer than 11 great tribute acts in one incredible evening. Celebrate the music of icons like Blondie, Madonna, Cher, Adele and Lady Gaga plus the irresistible pop of Bananarama.

Chaos reigns in All Above Board on 14 September. The new farce, penned by actor Nigel Planer (The Young Ones, Blackadder, Death in Paradise), centres on an unlikely bunch of modern-day do-gooders and is a riot of mistaken identities and disastrous decisions.

The writers of the brilliant Hormonal Housewives return to the stage in September with a new musical comedy - Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.

Not only is it packed with all your favourite night-out anthems, but the show also has an unmissable cast including Maureen Nolan, Niki Evans, Stephanie Dooley and Olivier Award winner Leanne Jones. Catch it at the Theatre Royal on 17 September.

Bye Bye Baby, arriving at St Helens on 24 September, is a tribute to the hit musical Jersey Boys and the iconic hits of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, packed with roof-raising vocals, stylish choreography and more than 30 timeless tunes.

Another Frankie makes a date with St Helens Theatre Royal on 25 September - the 'UK's most feared comedian' Frankie Allen. Will Cranny hosts and support comes from James Kilvington.

Expect a night of powerhouse vocals, precision harmonies and iconic melodies on 26 September courtesy of The Upbeat Beatles. If you're not ready to twist and shout when you sit down, you're guaranteed to be on your feet long before it's time to get back to where you belong.

American R 'n' B legends and Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Drifters appear on 29 September, performing all their massive hits including Saturday Night at the Movies, Stand By Me and Under the Boardwalk.

And on 30 September, Forbidden Nights invites audiences to abandon their inhibitions at the door and enjoy an evening in the company of talented acrobats, fire eaters, singers, aerial artists and big top performers in one exhilarating sexy circus.

Theatre Manager Chantelle Nolan says: "We're so excited to reopen our doors to our wonderful, loyal audiences.

"While we have hosted a small handful of standalone events, it's more than seven months since St Helens Theatre Royal has been able to offer a full programme of shows.

"Now we can't wait to bring the theatre to life once again with fantastic performances from a huge range of talented artists and with the sound of laughter and applause filling the auditorium.

"There's a really busy programme planned during August and September - and beyond - packed with music, comedy, drama, dazzling acrobatics and family fun.

"We've also worked hard to put measures in place which mean audience members can be assured of a Covid-safe visit. We can't wait to see old friends, and new faces, in the months to come."

Book in person at the Theatre Royal Box Office, Corporation Street, St. Helens, Merseyside WA10 1LQ (Mon - Fri 10am - 5pm). Alternatively, call 01744 756 000 or log on to: www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com.