St Helens Theatre Royal Announces November Programming

Audiences at St Helens Theatre Royal during November can look forward to a packed programme dedicated to music, as well as comedy performers including Johnny Vegas and a top children's touring show featuring mythical beasts.

Theatregoers are steadily returning to the Corporate Street venue, which last month welcomed families back during October half-term for its first live panto since Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

Jack And The Beanstalk wowed young and old alike, and now the spotlight falls on a busy November programme before Christmas panto Goldilocks takes to the stage in December.

St Helens Theatre Royal has been granted the use of the Society Of London Theatre & UK Theatre's 'See It Safely' mark. This certifies that the venue is complying with Government and industry Covid-19 guidelines to ensure the safety of staff, performers, and audiences.

November's programme includes showstopping performances celebrating the glamour and excitement of The Greatest Showman; and the music of Tina Turner, Coldplay, Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly, Elvis Presley, Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, and Bon Jovi.

Expect a dancing spectacular tonight at 7.30pm (Friday 5 November) with Strictly professionals Ian Waite And Vincent Simone - known as The Ballroom Boys - with their show Act Two. The dancers return after their successful 2019 tour. Audiences are promised an evening of dance, comedy and song - as well as beautiful costumes, striking lighting, and world-class routines.

There is a tribute to the unmistakable Tina Turner on Saturday 6 November with Totally Tina at 7.30pm. The UK's supreme Tina, Justine Riddoch brings her breathtaking portrayal of the iconic singer to the stage. The show will feature iconic hits River Deep Mountain High, Nutbush City Limits, What's Love Got To Do With It and, of course, Simply The Best.

Warm up the vocal cords and join in for Sing-A-Long The Greatest Showman on Sunday 14 November at 2pm. This show comes from the producers of Sing-A-Long shows for The Sound Of Music and Grease. Enjoy a screening of the smash-hit film featuring lyrics so audiences can join in throughout. Dance moves will be taught and fancy dress is encouraged.

We Three Kings Of Rock 'N' Roll is on Thursday 18 November at 7.30pm. West End artists Darren Page, Marc Robinson and Steve Halliday deliver their own superstar performances as Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly, and Elvis Presley. Experience the incredible music of these three musical legends and relive some of their greatest songs.

Families are invited to enter a magical world of myths and legends at Dragons And Mythical Beasts on Monday 22 November and Tuesday 23 November. This fantastic new show comes from the creators of Dinosaur World Live. Times are 1.30pm and 4.30pm on Monday, and 10.30am and 4.30pm on Tuesday. The show comes from the creators of West End hit Dinosaur World Live, who bring these new puppets to life for a new spellbinding adventure.

Clinton Baptiste Goes Stratospheric comes to St Helens on Wednesday 24 November at 7.30pm. Join comedian Clinton on his journey from Bolton to Vegas to the stars. The hapless, unsubtle psychic from Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights is back with a new tour - but this time he is going exploring, Stateside.

They won first prize in the National Tribute Music Awards, and now Ultimate Coldplay is coming to the town on Thursday 25 November at 7.30pm. The band are joined by DJ Wink. The evening will feature some of the biggest hits from Coldplay's extensive back catalogue.

St Helens' finest Johnny Vegas returns to his home town on Friday 26 November at 7.30pm for a night of guaranteed fun and laughter with Johnny Vegas And Friends. Not to be missed - and this is definitely one for the grown-ups.

Northern Live on Saturday 27 November at 7.30pm celebrates the best music in the Northern Soul scene. The show features an 11-piece band and four singers performing more than 30 original hits including Gloria Jones' Tainted Love, Dobie Grey's Out On The Floor, and Frank Wilson classic Do I Love You - Indeed I Do.The show is billed as the world's greatest and most authentic touring live band Northern Soul show.

Get into the festive spirit with Christmas Crooners on Monday 29 November at 7.30pm. The show features the timeless Christmas hits of Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole, and Frank Sinatra. A cast of West End Singers will be joined by swing bang, The Jazz All Stars, as they perform more than 30 well-known Christmas songs. The show is staged in the style of the classic Andy Williams Christmas Show - expect a cosy festive evening.

The final show before St Helens welcomes its festive panto gives music fans a chance to dig out the denim and crank up the volume for The Bon Jovi Experience on Wednesday 1 December at 7.30pm. Bon Jovi formed in 1983 and have sold more than 120 million albums worldwide. The Bon Jovi Experience was born in 1994 and are the only band to have performed with Jon Bon Jovi himself. Lead singer Tony Pearce bears a striking resemblance to the original front man.

The St Helens Christmas panto Goldilocks And The Three Bears completes the Autumn season. Audiences are invited to join in a big top adventure between Friday 10 December 2021 and Sunday 9 January 2022. Hollyoaks actor David Tag acts as the Ringmaster joined by a fantastic cast and circus skills.

Theatre Manager Chantelle Nolan commented: "We have been open again now for a few months and seeing how happy and thrilled our audiences are returning to St Helens Theatre Royal is a very welcome sight. The November programme has a strong musical feel which sets the scene very nicely as we head towards an exciting festive season."

St Helens Theatre Royal has a range of Covid-secure measures in place. They include increased cleaning, hand sanitiser stations at points throughout the building, and a QR code phone app for audiences to order food and beverages to be delivered to them at their seats.

Customers are asked to continue to wear face coverings (unless exempt) as a courtesy to others, and are being encouraged to take a lateral flow test up to 48 hours before attending a show. People are asked not to visit the theatre if they have Covid symptoms. Meanwhile theatre staff are taking daily Covid tests.

St Helens Theatre Royal's Autumn season brochure can be found online by visiting https://www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com/digital-brochure/