Spooky Halloween Lates And More At Old Royal Naval College This Autumn

This autumn sees Ghost Tours, Halloween Lates and families events and more at the Old Royal Naval College.

This autumn is your chance to explore one of London's must-see attractions through exciting events including interactive theatre, spooky Halloween tricks and treats, a local farmer's market, afternoon teas in a unique setting and a new watercolour exhibition.

October sees the Old Royal Naval College grounds come to life with the London Petanque Memorial Competition (2nd October) where teams of three can sign up to play this fun game of French boules. The Meantime Farmers Market (3rd October) offers top-quality locally sourced produce and unique crafts from across London. Up Down and Beyond (9th - 10th October) is a brand-new piece of interactive theatre from award-winning performer Laura Mugridge. Take a walk around the grounds with Mugridge as stories drawn from people's connections to the Old Royal Naval College unfold around you. Expect comedy, music and a silent disco at the end!

Halloween is always special at the Old Royal Naval College, which has plenty of tales of haunted happenings and spooky sightings over its long history. Delve into regions dark and unexplored with ghoulish guides on a special Halloween Supper and Ghost Tour (29th - 30th October). This chance to hear dark tales is followed by a special two-course dinner in the Undercroft. On 31st October the Ghost Tour is followed by a late evening cocktail. Come in costume and a prize will be awarded for the scariest get up!

For children and families, Halloween Voyage into the Unknown (29th - 30th October) invites you to meet 19th Century Captain Sir John Franklin as he regales you with stories about his long-lost expedition through the Arctic. What was the fate of the ships HMS Terror and HMS Erebus? Come dressed as sailors and follow spooky clues left by missing crew members before writing your own story about what happened to their icy adventure.

Then in November, don't miss a new exhibition of 18th - 19th century watercolour paintings in the Visitor Centre, Reflecting Greenwich: Watercolours and sketches from the Royal Greenwich Heritage Trust, (opening on 20th November 2021), showcasing a selection of rarely seen paintings on loan from the organisation that manages the Heritage for the Royal Borough of Greenwich. These charming watercolours show what the area looked like in and around the Old Royal Naval College site over 200 years ago. To coincide with the exhibition there will be guided walks discovering the scenes depicted in the watercolours, and a special family photo trail to recreate the historic views as they appear today.

On selected Sundays, starting 17th October to December, The Admiral's Tea will be available in historic Admiral's House. This exclusive setting is rarely open to the public and is one of the oldest buildings on site, with views of the Thames and a regal yet intimate atmosphere. People can indulge in a sumptuous afternoon tea with seasonal flavours.

Looking ahead to Christmas, the Old Royal Naval College has a thrilling festive treat in store for families. In the magnificent, unique setting of the Painted Hall, Goblin Theatre will present a vibrant new adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, with original songs and music.