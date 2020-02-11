Spend The Evening With Cricketing Legend Graham Gooch OBE at The Epstein Theatre

One of Britain's greatest cricketers, the legendary Graham Gooch OBE, is coming to Liverpool for 'An Evening With Graham Gooch OBE' at The Epstein Theatre at 8pm on Tue 3 March 2020.

During the show, organised by Rob Gough Promotions, Graham Gooch will be talking to Radio City Talk's Steve Hothersall, discussing his life on tour, career highlights and key moments during his nearly 50 years in cricket on and off the field.

Raised in East London, Graham Gooch made the Essex 2nd XI in 1969. He made his first-class cricket debut in 1973 and scored his first ton a year later. In 1975 he played for the MCC, making 75 against Australia and was picked for the Edgbaston test. In 1979 he was instrumental in Essex capturing the first ever trophy in the club's 103-year history but in 1982 his decision to lead the controversial first England rebel tour of South Africa resulted in a three-year ban from test cricket.

His stand-out year was 1990, when he averaged over 100, hit a world record test run aggregate of 456 in the Lord's test against India, became holder of the highest score at Lord's (333), became the first player ever to score a triple-century and a century in a match, took the record for the highest test score against India and also achieved the highest score by an England Captain.

In 1991, in his stand-out test innings against the West Indies at Headingly, Gooch carried his bat for a score of 154 not out (out of a total of 252) on a green wicket regularly enlivened by the damp weather, against an attack comprising of Ambrose, Walsh, Marshall and Patterson.

In total, Graham Gooch led the England side 34 times and was captain in the 1992 World Cup final. He also played in two other World Cup finals, in 1979 and 1987. After his retirement in 1997, statistician Robert Brooke calculated Gooch had scored 21,087 in one-day cricket at first-class level which - added to his 44,841 first-class runs - put him ahead of the legendary Jack Hobbs. It was an amazing achievement. Currently Graham Gooch is one of England's leading test run makers ever, with a total of 8,900 runs and 20 centuries. He was awarded the OBE for his services to cricket in 1991.

In 1996 Gooch was appointed an England selector and held that position for four seasons. In 2002 he was appointed Essex's Head Coach and in 2005 accepted a wider role within the club, including specialist batting coaching and ambassador for the club's future commercial development. He has also started the 'Graham Gooch Scholarship Fund' - an initiative to raise monies to send Essex's best young professionals on overseas scholarships - and he sponsors the Essex Cricket Academy.

Since 2009 he has been the England's batting coach.

To book tickets please call 0844 888 4411* or go online at www.epsteinliverpool.co.uk* or in person at The Epstein Theatre Box Office from 12pm - 6pm Monday - Saturday.





