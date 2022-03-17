Special Events Announced at Theatre Royal Brighton This April

Theatre royal Brighton has announced special events for April, featuring Dracula, Johannes Radebe - Freedom and more.

Check out the full schedule below!

Dracula Mon 4 Apr

Few stories capture the imagination more powerfully than Dracula. But when James Gaddas (Bad Girls, Coronation Street, Medics) comes across Bram Stoker's original handwritten copy while working on a satellite channel TV show, what he reads chills him to the bone.



From strange encounters in the Count's castle in Transylvania, to his ghostly arrival on a ship of death off the coast of Whitby, through midnight seductions and a heroic pursuit across Europe, racing against the setting of the sun - all have served to thrill and excite readers in equal measure.



But this copy contains pages never actually published and leads him to a terrifying discovery. What if everything we thought we knew - was just the beginning?



Johannes Radebe - Freedom Mon 18 Apr

TV dancing sensation and international champion Johannes Radebe is thrilled to be presenting his first UK Tour, Johannes Radebe - Freedom, which will visit Theatre Royal Brighton on 18 April 2022.

Johannes Radebe - Freedom is a celebration of music and dance, from African fusion to fiery Latin, classic dance arrangements and huge party anthems, with a company of exciting dancers.

Johannes will take the audience on his personal journey, from growing up in South Africa, to travelling the world, winning titles and starring in Strictly Come Dancing.



Seven Drunken Nights - The Story of the Dubliners Sun 24 Apr

Direct from the West End and having sold out venues worldwide, Seven Drunken Nights - The Story of the Dubliners returns to theatres in 2022 with a brand new production for its incredible 5th Anniversary tour.

In partnership with Tourism Ireland and in association with legendary Irish pub O'Donoghue's, Seven Drunken Nights tells the story of a career spanning 50 years and invokes the spirit of Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, John Sheahan, Ciaran Bourke and Jim McCann.

This hugely talented cast of musicians and singers bring the music of this iconic group back to life and will have you singing and dancing in the aisles.



For more information visit: www.atgtickets.com/brighton