Sonata Founder Will Premiere New Musical Cabaret Show SONGS I CAN'T SING

Songs I Can't Sing will premiere on Sunday 10th September, 7.30pm at Sonata, with other UK shows to follow.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

POPULAR

BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 1 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices Photo 2 David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices
Review: A GREASY SPOON, Liverpool's Royal Court Photo 3 Review: A GREASY SPOON, Liverpool's Royal Court
Photos: First Look at Martin Shaw, Jenny Seagrove, and Josh Goulding in ALONE TOGETHER at Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Martin Shaw, Jenny Seagrove, and Josh Goulding in ALONE TOGETHER at Theatre Royal Windsor

Sonata Founder Will Premiere New Musical Cabaret Show SONGS I CAN'T SING

Sonata Founder Will Premiere New Musical Cabaret Show SONGS I CAN'T SING

Dale Bassett, founder of Sonata Piano & Cabaret Lounge, will finally take to Manchester's premiere cabaret stage this September with Songs I Can't Sing, an evening of miscast songs from the musicals.

In his first solo show for over a decade, the talented and versatile vocalist and cabaret artist will take his audience on a journey through iconic songs from the musicals - sung by characters that he'll never get to play!

Dale will perform hits from classic shows, and introduce his audience to some lesser-known favourites. Prepare for a hilarious and heartwarming night of musical theatre gems, as Dale chooses songs from roles he's always coveted that are traditionally performed by women, black men, hot young juvenile leads... pretty much any part that can't be played by a bald white guy clinging on to his thirties.

He will be joined by musical director Tom Guest and some very special guests: Domonique, one of Manchester's most sought-after jazz singers; Aimee Skye, an exceptional up-and-coming vocal talent; and the Manchester Proud Chorus, the city's oldest LGBTQ+ choir, of which Dale was for many years a proud member.

Songs I Can't Sing will premiere on Sunday 10th September, 7.30pm at Sonata, with other UK shows to follow.

Click Here

Dale Bassett trained in musical theatre performance at the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts.

Favourite stage roles include the Arbiter in Chess, the Dentist in Little Shop of Horrors, Young Buddy in Follies, Lysander in A Midsummer Night's Dream and Nanki-Poo in The Mikado. He has directed productions of On the Town, Bat Boy: The Musical and Kiss Me, Kate, as well as numerous concerts and revues.

As a singer and cabaret artist, Dale has performed at venues including the Royal Exchange and Lowry theatres in Greater Manchester; the Royal Albert Hall, Cadogan Hall and the Pheasantry in London; and St David's Hall in his home town of Cardiff.

His debut solo show, Never Knowingly Understated, sold out at London's Courtyard Theatre. He is a staple of Manchester Pride festivals, sharing the stage with artists including Lulu and Alexandra Burke, and has on several occasions had the honour to perform as a featured vocalist with the Central Band of the Royal British Legion.

Dale is also the founder of Sonata Piano & Cabaret Lounge in Manchester.




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Nina Wadia Joins JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Pantomime at York Theatre Royal Photo
Nina Wadia Joins JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Pantomime at York Theatre Royal

EastEnders and Goodness Gracious Me star Nina Wadia will be sprinkling fairy dust over the York Theatre Royal pantomime this Christmas. She will play Fairy Sugarsnap in this year's family pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk from December 8 to January 7.

2
Cast Revealed For BIRTHRIGHT at Finborough Theatre Photo
Cast Revealed For BIRTHRIGHT at Finborough Theatre

A unique rediscovery marking the first professional UK production in more than 90 years of Birthright, the classic 1910 rural Irish tragedy by T. C. Murray, opening at the Finborough Theatre for a four week limited season on Tuesday, 5 September 2023.

3
THE DOLCE VITA Comes to Newcastle This Week Photo
THE DOLCE VITA Comes to Newcastle This Week

The cast and creatives for the premier workshop of west end composer Stuart Brayson's musical, THE DOLCE VITA at the prestigious Tyne Theatre has now been confirmed.

4
Reading Rep Theatre Reveals Full Cast and Creative Team For First UK Revival of SHAKESPEAR Photo
Reading Rep Theatre Reveals Full Cast and Creative Team For First UK Revival of SHAKESPEARE'S R&J

Reading Rep Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team of the first UK revival of Joe Calarco's queer play Shakespeare's R&J, which will run from Wednesday 11th October – Saturday 4th November 2023 (Press Night: 16th October) at the Berkshire venue. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being...Earnest?
Belgrade Theatre (11/02-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Cornerstone Arts Centre (10/18-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tess
Cornerstone, Didcot (11/29-11/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tales From Acorn Wood
Belgrade Theatre (9/13-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clue
Bridewell (9/26-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Marlowe Theatre (11/02-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Smeds and The Smoos
Belgrade Theatre (10/31-11/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# These Demons
Theatre503 (9/26-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tess
The Lowry (2/14-2/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You