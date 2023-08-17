Sonata Founder Will Premiere New Musical Cabaret Show SONGS I CAN'T SING

Dale Bassett, founder of Sonata Piano & Cabaret Lounge, will finally take to Manchester's premiere cabaret stage this September with Songs I Can't Sing, an evening of miscast songs from the musicals.

In his first solo show for over a decade, the talented and versatile vocalist and cabaret artist will take his audience on a journey through iconic songs from the musicals - sung by characters that he'll never get to play!

Dale will perform hits from classic shows, and introduce his audience to some lesser-known favourites. Prepare for a hilarious and heartwarming night of musical theatre gems, as Dale chooses songs from roles he's always coveted that are traditionally performed by women, black men, hot young juvenile leads... pretty much any part that can't be played by a bald white guy clinging on to his thirties.

He will be joined by musical director Tom Guest and some very special guests: Domonique, one of Manchester's most sought-after jazz singers; Aimee Skye, an exceptional up-and-coming vocal talent; and the Manchester Proud Chorus, the city's oldest LGBTQ+ choir, of which Dale was for many years a proud member.

Songs I Can't Sing will premiere on Sunday 10th September, 7.30pm at Sonata, with other UK shows to follow.

Dale Bassett trained in musical theatre performance at the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts.

Favourite stage roles include the Arbiter in Chess, the Dentist in Little Shop of Horrors, Young Buddy in Follies, Lysander in A Midsummer Night's Dream and Nanki-Poo in The Mikado. He has directed productions of On the Town, Bat Boy: The Musical and Kiss Me, Kate, as well as numerous concerts and revues.

As a singer and cabaret artist, Dale has performed at venues including the Royal Exchange and Lowry theatres in Greater Manchester; the Royal Albert Hall, Cadogan Hall and the Pheasantry in London; and St David's Hall in his home town of Cardiff.

His debut solo show, Never Knowingly Understated, sold out at London's Courtyard Theatre. He is a staple of Manchester Pride festivals, sharing the stage with artists including Lulu and Alexandra Burke, and has on several occasions had the honour to perform as a featured vocalist with the Central Band of the Royal British Legion.

Dale is also the founder of Sonata Piano & Cabaret Lounge in Manchester.