Sold Out Fringe Hit DIANA: THE UNTOLD AND UNTRUE STORY Embarks On A Royal Autumn Tour

Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story uniquely combines drag, multimedia, audience interaction, puppetry and queer joy.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

After playing to sold-out Edinburgh Fringe audiences across August, the People's Princess is going back on tour this autumn. Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story uniquely combines drag, multimedia, audience interaction, puppetry and queer joy, highlighting Diana's ground-breaking stances on social and queer issues and allowing her to speak her (un)truth in breaking free from the monarchy.  She will be visiting the royal realms of Birmingham, Poole, Manchester, Oxford, Bristol, Glasgow, Cardiff, Dublin, Nottingham and Farnham, before delighting her subjects for one night only at London's Clapham Grand.

Linus Karp comments, Last November we opened this show in a 70-seat venue in London. A year later I am performing at Clapham Grand, ten times the capacity. I can't believe the journey this show has taken me on already and am so thrilled audiences across the UK are so hungry for a show full of queer joy and the magical power of Princess Diana. Let's go girls.

Told by Diana from Heaven, Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story foregrounds this iconic royal as the powerful, independent woman she wasn't meant to be.  Writer and performer Linus Karp (how to live a jellicle life: life lessons from the 2019 hit movie musical 'cats') brings Diana to life supported by puppetry and voice overs from Joseph Martin (The Gunpowder Plot, Layered Reality). Geri Allen (Operation Mincemeat, Fortune Theatre) portrays The Queen and Zina Badran (Doctor Who, BBC) joins as God, both via interactive video clips. The remaining supporting cast is different every single show - due to it being played by audience members!

This tour follows a hugely successful spring 2023 tour and Edinburgh Fringe run, and will see Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story delight and surprise subjects across the land. 

Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story

 

 

Running Time 70 minutes

Writer, Director, Producer Linus Karp (he/him)

Co-Director, Puppeteer, Stage Manager Joseph Martin (he/they)

Designer Amy Pitt (she/her)

Choreographer Sam Carlyle (she/her)

Composer, Graphic Designer Wez Maddocks (he/him)

LX Designer Ebbe Rodtborg (he/him)

Additional LX Design James Appleby (he/him) 

Photography, Videography Dave Bird (he/him)

Video Editor Daniel Boylett (he/him)

Drag and Makeup Artist Carrot (they/them)

Puppetry Consultant Tara Boland (she/her)

Diana Linus Karp (he/him)

Charles, Camilla Joseph Martin (he/they)

The Queen Geri Allen (she/her)

God Zina Badran (she/her)

Notes Ages 18+, includes flashing lights, audience participation, strong language and Camilla Parker Bowles

Performance Dates

27th – 29th September The Old Joint Stock Theatre

4 Temple Row West, Birmingham B2 5NY

Tickets here 

30th September Lighthouse

21 Kingland Road, Poole, Dorset BH15 1UG

Tickets here 

4th – 8th October Hope Mill Theatre

113 Pollard Street, Manchester M4 7JA

Tickets here

12th – 13th October Old Fire Station

40 George Street, Oxford OX1 2AQ

Tickets here 

25th – 28th October Alma

18-20 Alma Vale Road, Clifton, Avon, Bristol BS8 2HY

Tickets here 

1st November Òran Mór

Byres Road, Glasgow G12 8QX

Tickets here 

3rd November Wales Millenium Centre

Bute Place, Cardiff CF10 5AL

Tickets here 

7th – 9th November Smock Alley Theatre

6-7 Exchange Street Lower, Temple Bar, Dublin, D08 EH67

Tickets here

11th – 12th November NonSuch Studios

92 Lower Parliament Street, Nottingham NG1 1EH

Tickets here

14th November Farnham Maltings

Bridge Square, Farnham GU9 7QR

Tickets here 

6th December Clapham Grand

Clapham Junction, 21-25 St John’s Hill, London SW11 1TT

Tickets here 



Recommended For You