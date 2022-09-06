Social Enterprise, The Boury Academy Opens New Performing Arts Studios In Lambeth

Founder and Principal, Caroline Boury of The Boury Academy has announced The Boury Studios at Wyvil School will be officially open from Saturday 10th September 2022.

The Boury Studios will be home to the leading and award-winning performing arts school, The Boury Academy. This new arts venue situated in Lambeth will open its doors on Saturday 10th September 2022.

Caroline Boury, is delighted that the new Boury Studios will enable the social enterprise to continue offering affordable and accessible classes for local young people, a key mission for The Boury Academy. The Boury Studios will also be available as a high-quality audition and rehearsal space for professional performers, with a unique principle that all profits will be reinvested back into the space and the next generation of performers.

The Boury Studios will be located on the Top Floor of the Wyvil School in Lambeth.

Caroline Boury, Principal of The Boury Academy says 'Having a home for The Boury Academy is incredibly exciting. We can't wait to see our students' faces as they walk in for the first time and are so excited for the future opportunities that having a specially designed training space will bring them.

Hopefully income generated from hiring our space will make us less reliant on grant funding as well as giving us the chance for our students and professionals to cross paths - hopefully opening doors and sparking ideas for Lambeth's young people whilst also giving the space and opportunity for our industry to directly support young, diverse and talented individuals.'

Rakesh and Caroline Boury, a husband-and-wife team, founded The Boury Academy in 2017. Caroline Boury trained at The Brit School, Urdang and Mountview, while Rakesh Boury trained at the Midlands Academy of Dance and Drama.

Both have worked extensively in the West End, Regional Theatres and TV and Film with Rakesh Boury just about to begin work as Mr Wormwood in Matilda the Musical in London's glittering West End.

Over the last five years The Boury Academy has grown from just forty students to working with over 700 young people every week. Collaborating with fourteen schools across Lambeth the team are making sure drama and the performing arts can be accessed by everyone.

With performing arts classes available for young people aged 4 - 24years old The Boury Academy is a social enterprise with inclusion and diversity at the heart of its programme.

Caroline had been teaching in a school in Oval and loved working with the children so much but when she investigated offering additional opportunities and trips everything was so expensive for parents that she and Rakesh Boury decided to create classes and facilities that are affordable for all in their local area of Lambeth.

This year sees the husband and wife due opening their first full-time venue, The Boury Studios. Together with huge support from Lambeth Council, Hyde Housing, Berkeley at Oval Village, Oval Learning, Vauxhall One, other local businesses, as well as the students, their families and Wyvil School they have converted a disused space on the top floor of Wyvil School into six brand new Studio Spaces with sprung floors and dance mirrors along with a 'common room'/ community hub.

The Open Day on Saturday 10th September promises to be a treat for children and parents alike with free classes running from 1pm - 5pm at The Boury Studios, Top Floor, Wyvil School, South Lambeth Road, London, SW8 2TJ.

For Industry professionals there is also the chance to visit the space and discuss hiring knowing that all monies spent is reinvested into the next generation of performers.