Small Things Theatre Announce World Premiere Of ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE IF YOU THINK ABOUT IT HARD ENOUGH

Small Things Theatre today announce the world première of Anything Is Possible If You Think About It Hard Enough, a new play by Cordelia O'Neill at Southwark Playhouse. Director Kate Budgen's production opens on 6 April, with previews from 1 April, and runs until 25 April. The production renews the creative collaboration with O'Neill, Budgen and Small Things Theatre following No Place For A Woman (Theatre503).

Alex and Rupert aren't a conventional match but a caffeinated meeting on the underground ignites a spark. Skip forward to them fighting over baby names, nursery colours and ways to save money. All the signs of a normal family in waiting.

Then Alex goes into labour, their baby is born still and their world implodes.

What follows is a window into how a couple find the strength to move forward, the will to stay together, and the determination to keep the memory of their child alive.

A play that takes us to the depth of grief to find hope, to the edge of insanity to find reason and finds humour in the most unexpected places.

Cordelia O'Neill is a writer, actress and co-founder of Small Things Theatre. She trained at Oxford School of Drama. Her plays include the sell-out show The Stolen Inches (Edinburgh Festival Fringe, 2015), No Place For A Woman (Theatre503, 2018 - The play has been optioned by Cannibal Films and she is currently writing the screenplay), and The Vote about women's suffrage with E17 Puppet Theatre Company (tour in Summer 2018 and concluded at HighTide's Walthamstow Festival). She also co-authored The Apologists at The Vaults 2019, which will be returning to Omnibus Theatre in 2020.

Kate Budgen directs. She trained at Birkbeck College and on the NT Studio Directors course. She has been a Creative Associate at the Bush Theatre and has worked as Assistant and Associate Director for The Gate Theatre, The Almeida, The Opera Group, Pentabus Theatre, the Bush Theatre, Opera North and for the Michael Grandage Company. She is regularly a Connections Director for The National Theatre Connections Festival and is co-artistic director of new writing company EQ Theatre. She is currently the Associate Director on Girl From The North Country.

Selected directing credits include: GUT (Guildhall School of Music and Drama), The Importance of Being Earnest (Watermill Theatre), No Place for a Woman (Theatre503), Strong Arm (Underbelly/Old Vic New Voices), The Hairy Ape (Southwark Playhouse), Rigor Mortis (Papatango/Finborough), Crossed Keys (Eastern Angles), Bedbound (Lion and Unicorn), Stoopud Fucken Animals (Traverse Theatre), There is a War (Arts Ed), Punk Rock (Guildford School of Acting), and Anne Boleyn (RWCMD).

SMALL THINGS THEATRE brings detailed, entertaining and socially thought-provoking work to the stage. They produce new plays, provide a platform for new artists in theatre, music, comedy and poetry, and have curated work to raise money for Grenfell survivors and the UN Women's gender equality campaign.

They have collaborated with the Pleasance, Theatre503, The Vaults and now Southwark Playhouse to produce new work from Cordelia O'Neill, Tom Vallen and Jess Butcher. They were also commissioned by UN Women and Vaults to curate a special performance of new work supporting HeForShe arts week, with a worldwide call out for short plays to accompany new work from writers Simon Stephens and Tamsin Oglesby on theme of gender equality. Alongside, they hosted a discussion with Robert Webb, leading politicians and charities about what actually helps redress the balance between genders.

Past productions include No Place For A Woman (Theatre503), A Gym Thing (Pleasance Theatre, Edinburgh and London), Leaves (Caravanserail Bookshop), and The Stolen Inches (Edinburgh Festival Fringe).

