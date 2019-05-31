Sixth Edition of ZEE JLF Comes to The British Library

Teamwork Arts, the producer of the iconic Jaipur Literature Festival, presents the sixth edition of ZEE JLF at the British Library as it returns to the UK between Friday 14 and Sunday 16 June 2019. This annual celebration of books, creativity, dialogue and diversity brings South Asia's unique multilingual literary heritage to life in the heart of London.

This year's Festival features nearly 40 sessions with over 90 speakers from a range of disciplines, genres and cultures, including Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi, V&A Director and former Labour MP Tristram Hunt, Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan, travel writer Pico Iyer, award-winning author and journalist Christopher de Bellaigue and acclaimed Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala.

Apart from power-packed conversations spread over the weekend, the Festival features soul-stirring 'Morning Music' on Saturday and Sunday ahead of the day's sessions. On Saturday, Reba Som, a historian and a trained exponent of 'Rabindra sangeet' (songs penned and composed by Rabindranath Tagore), will present Anando Gaan or 'Songs of Joy' (including some from the poet's Nobel-winning work Gitanjali) resonating with Tagore's wonderment at the varying moods of nature, which for him, were expressions of divinity. On Sunday, audiences can look forward to musician and historian Amrit Kaur Lohia's performance Anhad N d - Sounds from the Sikhs and Sufis.

Literature enthusiasts and bloggers also have an opportunity to participate as Official Festival Bloggers through a Blogging Competition that runs till May 30th on the online writing community Wattpad. Sessions and conversations with Festival speakers are also available on the Jaipur Bytes podcast, across leading platforms like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts etc.

The programme promises an exciting array of conversations to look forward to, including discussions of key historical milestones. Exactly a century since the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Indian diplomat Navdeep Suri speaks about his new translation of his grandfather Nanak Singh's Khooni Vaisakhi, an epic Punjabi poem with a scathing critique of the British Raj which was banned soon after its publication. Kim A. Wagner also marks the centenary with his new book Jallianwala Bagh: An Empire of Fear and the Making of the Amritsar Massacre, a dramatic telling of the event and its aftermath.

Explorations of emblematic historical figures range from Bashabi Fraser's new book about the celebrated 20th-century Bengali poet, thinker, polymath and Nobel Laureate, Rabindranath Tagore to Deepa Agarwal's portrait of Ra'ana Liaquat Ali Khan, the pioneering First Lady of Pakistan in the mid-20th century. Other historical subjects include Tristram Hunt's exploration of the colonies' role in the creation of the urban world, Christopher de Hamel's examination of medieval manuscripts and the session 'From Hieroglyphs to Emojis' which looks at how visual representations of the written word has evolved over centuries.

Current affairs are explored in sessions such as one by Navin Chawla, author of the new book Every Vote Counts, who discusses the results of this year's Indian elections as well as the strengths and fault-lines in the country's democratic convictions. British-French journalist Ben Judah, author of This is London, discusses the complex social make-up of the British capital, while the city's former mayor Ken Livingstone talks to Delhi documentary-maker Rana Dasgupta and LSE professor Mukulika Banerjee about how urban hubs can remain centres of migration and ethnic diversity despite a backdrop of deep-seated nationalism.

Among speakers representing the world of cinema is acclaimed Bollywood actor and cancer-survivor Manisha Koirala, whose autobiographical book Healed is inspiring readers far and wide affected by the illness. Also exploring the field of cinema is Jonathan Gil Harris, whose book Masala Shakespeare looks at the influence of the Bard on Indian films.

The matter of intersectionality is discussed by a panel of experts on race, class, gender and social justice, including queer theorist and desire historian Madhavi Menon, poet and novelist Meena Kandasamy and Angela Saini, author of Superior: The Return of Race Science. In other sessions related to gender, Christina Lamb's Our Bodies Their Battlefields explores war through the lives of women and Helena Kennedy's Eve Was Shamed looks at how the British justice system is failing women.

Speaking on religion and spirituality are Christopher de Bellaigue, author of The Islamic Enlightenment: Faith and Reason, a revelatory and absorbing account of the modern history of the Islamic world, and Navtej Sarna, who discusses what it means to be a Sikh in the 21st century, in the context of his book about Guru Nanak.

Visual art experts on this year's programme include Davinder Toor, founder of the Toor Collection of Sikh Art, presenting his latest book, a showcase of the artistic legacy of Punjab's Sikh Empire, whose ruling elite lavishly commissioned a sumptuous array of artwork over the centuries. Elsewhere, award-winning critic Marina Warner presents her new anthology Forms of Enchantment: Writing on Art and Artists, while another session explores the forgotten art masterpieces commissioned by the East India Company.

Sessions on science this year include Nobel laureate Venki Ramakrishnan, President of the Royal Society and author of Gene Machine: The Race to Decipher the Secrets of the Ribosome which unlocks the mysteries of the gene-reading molecule, one of humanity's greatest puzzles. Leading mathematician Marcus du Sautoy, an instrumental figure in the recent ground-breaking research into the Bakhshali manuscript, discusses his new book, The Creativity Code. Other speakers from the world of science include Roger Highfield, author of the new book The Dance of Life: The New Science of How a Single Cell Becomes a Human Being, while the bond between humans and their natural environment is discussed by Prerna Bindra (The Vanishing) and Ruth Padel (Tigers in Red).

Several authors on this year's programme explore themes of travel and cross-cultural identity such as Pico Iyer, author of the recently-out Autumn Light: Season of Fire and Farewells, and Carlo Pizzati, author of the memoir Mappillai: An Italian Son-in-Law in India. In a session called 'The Elephant and the Dragon', four speakers discuss the civilisational links between the ancient cultures of India and China.

Bringing sport into the mix, 'Game Changers: Cricket Country' explores how cricket in South Asia has become a symbol of national identity and a surrogate battleground between competing nationalisms. Prashant Kidambi's Cricket Country: An Indian Odyssey in the Age of Empire tells the story of the first all-Indian cricket tour of Britain and Ireland and how the idea of India took shape on the cricket field. Shahid Afridi, former captain of the Pakistani cricket team and one of the sport's most controversial and accomplished practitioners, has written a riveting memoir titled Game Changer with Emmy-nominated multimedia journalist Wajahat S. Khan. Together with Indian parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor and Sri Lankan author Romesh Gunesekera, the panel discusses the way in which cricket helped fashion the imagined communities of both empire and nation.

ZEE JLF at the British Library is supported by title partners ZEE Entertainment, series partners Aga Khan Foundation and Bagri Foundation, session partners The Institute of Ismaili Studies and the RA Foundation, and Taj Hotels. The RA Foundation has also collaborated with Teamwork Arts to introduce the RA Award, an initiative to showcase and platform debut writing around themes associated with India and South Asia. The effort is to support and give visibility to first-time writers of poetry and fiction. Tasha Suri, who has been selected as the recipient for the first RA award for debut writing for her book Empire of Sand, will be felicitated at a private ceremony at the British Museum on Saturday and will also be speaking at the Festival on Sunday.

Namita Gokhale, Festival Co-Director and author of the new book Finding Radha, said: As ZEE JLF at the British Library returns to London for its sixth edition, we look forward to the creative learnings and sharing what we have encountered in our treasured collaboration with the British Library. We examine books and ideas and the crucial intersectionalities of our changing times, the politics of culture, the joys of music and the consolations of poetry and philosophy in a series of mind-stretching sessions, panels and re-imaginings.

William Dalrymple, Festival Co-Director and author of the new book The Anarchy, said: In just over a decade, the Jaipur Literature Festival has grown from 14 lost tourists to a third of a million people and it's now the biggest festival of literature in the world. With our strongest London line-up yet, we can't wait to bring its energy and colour to the British Library: our Jaipur-on-Thames.

Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts, Producer of the Festival, said: We're back for our sixth edition in London with a colourful bandwagon of books, ideas and dialogue that capture our imaginations and explore the dynamic and challenging times we live in. ZEE JLF at the British Library will look at history as well as current affairs, explore scientific works and the creative worlds of cinema, literature and poetry. This year we've also partnered with the British Museum for an evening of conversations and are headed for the first time to Belfast for our second outing in the UK.

After kicking off in the British capital, the grand feast of ideas will then travel for the first time to Belfast, as its second stop in the UK. The first-ever JLF Belfast takes place on Friday 21 - Sunday 23 June 2019, exploring themes that bind India and Northern Ireland such as border, partition, identity and migration.

The Jaipur Literature Festival in India is a global literary phenomenon, having hosted more than 2000 speakers and welcomed over a million book-lovers from across the globe over the past decade. In London, ZEE JLF at the British Library brings the same universal, democratic and inclusive core values of the Jaipur festival to the UK.

For more information on this year's programme and to book tickets, visit http://jlflitfest.org/zee-jlf-at-british-library





