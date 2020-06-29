Sir David Bintley Joins Brandon Lawrence For Online Choreography Challenge

Internationally acclaimed choreographer and former Artistic Director of Birmingham Royal Ballet (BRB), Sir David Bintley, CBE will judge an online Choreography Challenge for students together with its creator, Brandon Lawrence.



Currently featured on the July cover of The Dancing Times, BRB Principal, Brandon Lawrence created this challenge to support students' psychological wellbeing during lockdown and stimulate their creativity.



The challenge is open to students of bbodance, an international dance awarding organisation of which Brandon is Patron. Sir David Bintley joined as Vice President less than a year ago.



"I am delighted and excited by Brandon's challenge to all aspiring young choreographers. I'm only sorry that, as I've agreed to be Judge, I won't be able to enter myself, as the current lockdown has me aching to flex my own choreographic muscles! Good Luck everyone!" Sir David said.



"Having worked closely with David throughout my time at BRB, I couldn't be more honoured to have his expertise brought to our challenge. It's important more than ever to keep our world alive with Creation," Brandon said.



The Online Choreographic Challenge is open to students of bbodance teachers from across the world. Students have to express what lockdown means to them by choreographing one of three original pieces created by the award-winning composer, Andrew Kristy. Entries close on 3 July.



bbodance, the organisation that trained Brandon Lawrence, has recently celebrated its 90th anniversary

