Sir Cliff Richard Announces THE BLUE SAPPHIRE 2023 Tour Celebrating His 65th Anniversary

In 65 years, Sir Cliff Richard has become a British Icon and national treasure, highlights are too numerous to mention from successful films, musicals, television shows and most notably his music career. Amassing several gold and platinum records, well over 250 million records sales worldwide, 14 number-one singles, a colossal 96 Top 20 hits, 7 number-one albums and a string of Brit and Ivor Novello awards to his name. As well as being one of the top-selling singles artists of all time, Cliff's proudest accolade is that he holds the official chart record for becoming the first artist to ever achieve a Top 5 album in eight consecutive decades. Cliff is indisputably Britain's all-time greatest hit-maker and pop star



Cliff Richard will be bringing a selection from his huge catalogue of hits back to the stage for this celebration.

THE BLUE SAPPHIRE TOUR 2023

Tuesday 7th November, London, U.K., Eventim Apollo

Wednesday 8th November, London, U.K., Eventim Apollo

Friday 10th November, London, U.K., Eventim Apollo

Saturday 11th November, London, U.K., Eventim Apollo

Tuesday 14th November, Blackpool, U.K., The Blackpool Opera House

Friday 17th November, Glasgow, U.K., SEC Armadillo



Cliff Richard Bio

Cliff's Knighthood, bestowed in the 1995 Birthday Honours for his tireless charity work, was the first such to be given to a pop star. His practical support of so many good causes reflects the reality of his deep Christian commitment, which began in the mid-1960's, and which, despite the media critics who claimed it was a passing fad or a publicity gimmick, has been the motivating force in his life ever since. Cliff was honoured to be one of the celebrities to participate in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London on the bus representing the 1950's. Cliff's The Great 80 Tour to celebrate his 80th Birthday was postponed due to the Covid pandemic but was able to go ahead a year later in 2021 playing to sell-out venues and was also screened live to cinemas worldwide. Cliff's latest album "Christmas with Cliff" is released on 25th November 2022.

