Singer-Songwriter Joan As Police Woman Comes To The Epstein Theatre

Following the release of her first career retrospective anthology in May this year, Joan Wasser aka Joan As Police Woman visits The Epstein Theatre on Wednesday 3 July.

The accomplished singer-songwriter will be performing tracks from Joanthology, a collection of thirty of her greatest songs alongside rare and unreleased material.

The multi-disc set highlights Joan's remarkable first fifteen years of writing and recording music that defies categorisation. The compilation reveals her dedication to experimentation and vast knowledge and love of music of all kinds.

For her 2019 tour she strips her sound down to its true essence, performing her songbook solo with piano and guitar. This is a concert format her fans have longed to hear since her much loved solo shows in support of her 2006 classic debut album Real Life.

Joan will reimagine many of the key songs from Joanthology in an extended concert set that gives fans of all ages a rare chance to hear many of her intensely personal and intimate songs that she hasn't performed for many years, alongside new material as well as songs from her upcoming second album of covers.

It promises to be an evening not to be missed.

To book tickets please call 0844 888 4411* or go online at www.epsteinliverpool.co.uk * or in person at The Epstein Theatre Box Office from 12pm - 6pm Monday - Saturday.

*Subject to booking fee. All prices include a £1 per ticket venue restoration levy





