Singer-Songwriter Joan As Police Woman Comes To The Epstein Theatre

Jun. 19, 2019  

Singer-Songwriter Joan As Police Woman Comes To The Epstein Theatre

Following the release of her first career retrospective anthology in May this year, Joan Wasser aka Joan As Police Woman visits The Epstein Theatre on Wednesday 3 July.

The accomplished singer-songwriter will be performing tracks from Joanthology, a collection of thirty of her greatest songs alongside rare and unreleased material.

The multi-disc set highlights Joan's remarkable first fifteen years of writing and recording music that defies categorisation. The compilation reveals her dedication to experimentation and vast knowledge and love of music of all kinds.

For her 2019 tour she strips her sound down to its true essence, performing her songbook solo with piano and guitar. This is a concert format her fans have longed to hear since her much loved solo shows in support of her 2006 classic debut album Real Life.

Joan will reimagine many of the key songs from Joanthology in an extended concert set that gives fans of all ages a rare chance to hear many of her intensely personal and intimate songs that she hasn't performed for many years, alongside new material as well as songs from her upcoming second album of covers.

It promises to be an evening not to be missed.

To book tickets please call 0844 888 4411* or go online at www.epsteinliverpool.co.uk * or in person at The Epstein Theatre Box Office from 12pm - 6pm Monday - Saturday.

*Subject to booking fee. All prices include a £1 per ticket venue restoration levy



Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Glenn Miller Orchestra Arrives In Worthing
  • Cast Announced For The National Theatre's Transfer Of PETER PAN To Troubadour White City Theatre
  • The Festival Of Audacity Makes Birmingham The Stage For Brave And Audacious Activist Art
  • Sir Howard Panter and Dame Rosemary Squire DBE awarded Honorary Freedom of the Borough in Woking
  • Children's Theatre Partnership and Royal & Derngate Northampton Present UK Tour Of HOLES
  • ON YOUR FEET Congas Into Wolverhampton

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup