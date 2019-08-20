Singer And Actor Martin Kemp Plans 80s DJ Set For Parr Hall

Singer and actor Martin Kemp is planning an 80s-inspired DJ set to entertain music fans in Warrington this autumn.

From the incredible global success of Spandau Ballet, to hitting the headlines on BBC1's EastEnders and Channel 4's Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls, Martin Kemp has had an illustrious career.

Now, with a return to his favourite musical decade, the star will be taking to the decks and spinning all the best '80s Gold' when he takes to the stage at Parr Hall on Friday 15 November.

This is the authentic blast from the past 80s fans have been waiting for!

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





