Simon Reeve Brings TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH to Parr Hall Next Year

The event is on Thursday, 7 November, 2024.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

POPULAR

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month Photo 1 THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW
Photos: First Look at Rehearsals for MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Rehearsals for MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma
Sir Tim Rice Announces UK Tour in 2024 Photo 4 Sir Tim Rice Announces UK Tour in 2024

Simon Reeve Brings TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH to Parr Hall Next Year

Journalist and explorer Simon Reeve will be visiting Parr Hall next year to share what he has learnt in his adventures in more than 130 countries.

The award-winning author and TV presenter will be bringing his To The Ends Of The Earth tour to Warrington on 7 November, 2024, where he will talk about some of the most beautiful, dangerous and remote regions of the world and what he has encountered along the way.

Simon is known for his unique brand of documentary filmmaking which combines travel and adventure with current affairs, history, wildlife, culture and conservation.

He has made several programmes for the BBC including Holidays in the Danger Zone: Places That Don’t Exist, Tropic of Capricorn, Equator and Tropic of Cancer among many others.

The new stage show, which aims to inspire others to explore the world and paths less trodden, is a follow-up to the 51-year-old’s first national theatre tour which hit the road in 2018 and was a complete sell-out.

A spokesperson for the show said: “On his new UK tour Simon Will offer stories, surprises, thrills, deeper thoughts and hearty laughs. He wants to nudge and encourage audiences to get out of their comfort zone, take a few gentle risks in life, and embrace the great outdoors and the wider world.

“With behind the scenes footage and stunning imagery, Simon Will inspire and remind audiences that we all need more journeys in our lives, and plenty of wild experiences.”

Simon Reeve: To The Ends Of The Earth is at Parr Hall on Thursday, 7 November, 2024. Tickets are on sale now. Call the box office on 01925 442345 or visit Click Here




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Birmingham Hippodrome Launches Teachers Theatre Network Photo
Birmingham Hippodrome Launches Teachers Theatre Network

Birmingham Hippodrome has launched a brand-new programme for teachers and educators in the West Midlands.

2
Photos: Polka Theatre Presents THE SNOW QUEEN Photo
Photos: Polka Theatre Presents THE SNOW QUEEN

Production images have been released for Polka Theatre's Snow Queen, the first commission of Artistic Director Helen Matravers’ tenure - which is taking place in the Main Theatre until 21 January.

3
Watch Tony Finelli Sing Cant Seem To Write A Love Song From THE FINELLIS MUSICAL Photo
Watch Tony Finelli Sing 'Can't Seem To Write A Love Song' From THE FINELLIS MUSICAL

Tony Finelli pours his heart out in a new 'Demo Session' video for 'Can't Seem To Write A Love Song' from 'The Finellis Musical'. Watch the video and get a glimpse of this introspective moment in the show.

4
New Biographic Play Celebrates the Life of Dr Feelgood Co-Founder Wilko Johnson Photo
New Biographic Play Celebrates the Life of Dr Feelgood Co-Founder Wilko Johnson

Bringing to life the true story, words and music of Wilko Johnson, the world premiere of a new biographic play by Jonathan Maitland (The Interview, An Audience With Jimmy Saville) is a tribute to a man who left an indelible mark on the music scene.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre Video
Photos/In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
Ellen Kent: Carmen in UK Regional Ellen Kent: Carmen
Richmond Theatre (1/23-1/23)
Ellen Kent: La Traviata in UK Regional Ellen Kent: La Traviata
Richmond Theatre (1/22-1/22)
Kin in UK Regional Kin
Kin (1/12-1/27)
Oh What a Lovely War in UK Regional Oh What a Lovely War
Southwark Playhouse Borough (11/21-12/09)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Theatre Chipping Norton (11/15-1/14)
The 39 Steps in UK Regional The 39 Steps
Richmond Theatre (4/02-4/06)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Belgrade Theatre (11/22-1/13)
William Shakespeare's Macbeth in UK Regional William Shakespeare's Macbeth
Royal Lyceum Theatre (12/02-12/02)
A Christmas Carol in UK Regional A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
The Lowry (2/14-2/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You