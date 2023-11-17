Simon Reeve Brings TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH to Parr Hall Next Year

Journalist and explorer Simon Reeve will be visiting Parr Hall next year to share what he has learnt in his adventures in more than 130 countries.

The award-winning author and TV presenter will be bringing his To The Ends Of The Earth tour to Warrington on 7 November, 2024, where he will talk about some of the most beautiful, dangerous and remote regions of the world and what he has encountered along the way.

Simon is known for his unique brand of documentary filmmaking which combines travel and adventure with current affairs, history, wildlife, culture and conservation.

He has made several programmes for the BBC including Holidays in the Danger Zone: Places That Don’t Exist, Tropic of Capricorn, Equator and Tropic of Cancer among many others.

The new stage show, which aims to inspire others to explore the world and paths less trodden, is a follow-up to the 51-year-old’s first national theatre tour which hit the road in 2018 and was a complete sell-out.

A spokesperson for the show said: “On his new UK tour Simon Will offer stories, surprises, thrills, deeper thoughts and hearty laughs. He wants to nudge and encourage audiences to get out of their comfort zone, take a few gentle risks in life, and embrace the great outdoors and the wider world.

“With behind the scenes footage and stunning imagery, Simon Will inspire and remind audiences that we all need more journeys in our lives, and plenty of wild experiences.”

Simon Reeve: To The Ends Of The Earth is at Parr Hall on Thursday, 7 November, 2024. Tickets are on sale now. Call the box office on 01925 442345 or visit Click Here