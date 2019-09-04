Shows For Children Come to Chickenshed

Tales from the Shed are vibrant, interactive theatre shows that are perfect for young children. They are informal, lively and amazingly engaging as the performers and audience share the same space.



Children are always encouraged to make lots of noise and create a lively and exciting show. Every week we introduce different stories featuring the same much loved characters - from Can-Can the beautiful bird to laid back Lion Down and The Thing That Goes Blurgh!



Planet Play

Dates: Every Friday 6 September - Friday 18 October

Times: 10am

Tickets: £6 (free to babies under 6mths)

Ages: 0-3yrs



Planet Play is Chickenshed's magical world of sensory learning, wonder and exploration for babies and toddlers. These fun, immersive sessions for very young children are full of music, song and movement. They offer a truly wonderful sensory experience.



Devised by the Tales from the Shed creative team, Planet Play will encourage play and imagination, helping with developing communication. Using songs and rhymes this is a fun and engaging way to widen vocabularies and increase listening skills all of which are brilliant building blocks as children are learning to read, write and communicate. With songs to join in with - puppets who are just waiting to play - dancing and so much more.





